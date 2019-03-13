Shady Side Academy girls fall short in PIAA 2nd round; Szlachetka announces retirement

By: Dave Mackall

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 8:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Ariana Goitz scores between Central Cambria defenders during their PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Nyla Rozier battles Central Cambria’s Jenna Bauer for a rebound during their PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Ariana Goitz is fouled by Central Cambria’s Paige Wess next to McKenna Hayward during their PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Nyla Rozier is pressured by Central Cambria’s Jenna Bauer (15) and Liz Bopp during their PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Nyla Rozier battles Central Cambria’s Cassidy Bezek for a loose ball during their PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School. Previous Next

McKenna Hayward scored a career-high 34 points to lead Central Cambria to a 63-57 girls basketball victory over Shady Side Academy on Tuesday night in a PIAA Class 3A second-round game at Greensburg Salem.

The Red Devils (19-7), the third-place team in District 6, advance to the quarterfinals Friday against Beaver at a time and site to be determined.

Shady Side Academy coach Amy Szlachetka afterward announced her retirement and said the school elevated assistant coach Caroline Fitzgerald to head coach.

Szlachetka led the WPIAL runner-up Indians (20-5) for the past three seasons in her second stint, previously coaching Shady Side Academy for 10 seasons.

Cassidy Bezek added 11 points for Central Cambria, which shot 20 for 27 from the free-throw line, including 13 for 16 in the fourth quarter, when the Red Devils outscored the Indians, 19-15.

Shady Side Academy senior Ariana Goitz led the Indians with 29 points to finish her high school career with 1,013.

After the teams played to a virtual first-half tie — Central Cambria led at halftime, 24-22 — the Red Devils seized control midway through the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run after Bezek’s three-point play put them ahead for good, 54-51.

The second half was played at a furious pace. Central Cambria came away in the third quarter with another two-point lead, 44-42, after the teams battled to a 20-20 stalemate.

Hayward scored 11 points in the third, including three 3-point shots.

Jenna Bauer’s short jumper at the first-half buzzer gave Central Cambria a 24-22 lead at the break.

The Red Devils scored the first five points of the game and built a 9-3 lead midway through the first quarter en route a 15-9 advantage heading to the second.

Hayward’s nine first-quarter points sparked Central Cambria.

Shady Side Academy used an 8-2 run at the start of the second to take an 18-17 lead, but the Indians couldn’t keep the advantage.

Hayward’s layup for Central Cambria tied it at 22-22, and Bauer’s first basket of the game beat the halftime buzzer to give the Red Devils their slim, two-point lead.

