Shady Side Academy girls shut out rival GCC to advance to state playoffs

By: Andrew John

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 10:18 PM

After missing out on an opportunity to go for back-to-back WPIAL championships, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the PIAA Class A playoffs Tuesday night.

Rival Shady Side Academy had other plans in its quest for another PIAA title.

The No. 5 Indians earned a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4) in the WPIAL Class A third-place consolation game to return to the state tournament.

“I think for parts of tonight’s game we were playing some of our best soccer, especially in the beginning of the first half. We’ve just haven’t been able to put it in the back of the net in the last two games,” Centurions coach Ashley Davis said.

“The girls should be proud. They played a lot of good games and played some good soccer. Shady Side is a good team.”

Prior to a 2-1 loss to Bentworth in the semifinals, the Centurions won seven straight games by a combined score of 50-3. The Centurions were only able to muster one goal in the last two games.

Opportunistic Shady Side Academy (12-4), the defending PIAA Class A champion, used two goals in the second half to continue its dream to repeat. Senior Krystyna Rytel factored into both goals with a goal and an assist.

“We talked at halftime about trying to play our game a little bit more in the second half. We wanted to possess and play to feet,” Shady Side Academy coach Mary Lynch said.

“GCC came out right at the start ready to attack. We just needed to settle down in the second half. I think we did a great job getting more organized defensively and got to playing more of our game.”

Shady Side Academy junior midfielder Callie Davis was left unmarked in the box and put home a cross from Rytel in the 49th minute to open the scoring.

“We just had a breakdown, and they took advantage of it. They were finishing on their chances and we were not,” Davis said.

Rytel added an insurance goal when her strike from about 15 yards out snuck in the far post with just over 12 minutes remaining in the match.

Junior goalkeeper Molly Skvorak earned the shutout for the Indians. It was the ninth of the season for the Indians.

The Centurions possessed the ball for the majority of the first half and had numerous opportunities to get on the board, including chances off the foot of senior midfielder Sara Orndoff.

Later in the half, the Centurions had a free kick opportunity. Sophomore midfielder Brenna Springer found sophomore midfielder Jessica Nemeth, who had a chance from around 20 yards out.

“For a brief period of time, we were getting shot after shot. If you can’t put it in the back of the net, you don’t win games,” Davis said.

The two teams split the season series in Section 1-A action. The Centurions defeated the Indians, 4-3, on Sept. 13, while the Indians won 4-0 on Oct. 3.

With the loss, the Centurions will not be part of the PIAA tournament field for the first time since 2010. Last season, the Centurions season came to a close against Shady Side Academy after a 3-0 loss in the state semifinals.

The Indians fell to the third-place consolation after a 2-1 overtime loss to No. 1 Freedom in the semifinals.

Shady Side Academy will face the winner Rockwood/Windber of District 5 in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs on Tuesday, at a site and time to be determined.

“It’s awesome for our seniors with everything they’ve been through and done for the team. I couldn’t be happier for the team as a whole,” Lynch said.

“We were disappointed not to get back the WPIAL championship, but we’re so excited to move onto the state playoffs.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Shady Side Academy