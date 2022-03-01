Shady Side Academy knocks off Aliquippa to earn spot in Class 3A championship game

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Shady Side Academy’s Peter Kramer scoed 21 points against Aliquippa on Monday night.

Peter Kramer scored 21 points and Eli Teslovich added 14, including eight free throws in the final 2½ minutes, to power No. 3 Shady Side Academy to a 56-51 victory over No. 2 Aliquippa on Monday night at North Allegheny, sending the Bulldogs to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

Shady Side Academy (18-6) will play an unlikely opponent in No. 8 Avonworth (18-6) for the title at 5 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

Cameron Lindsey led Aliquippa (17-8) with 20 points. Donovan Walker added 16 for the Quips, whose season, despite its loss in the semifinals, continues in the PIAA playoffs next week.

Kramer’s hustling plays in the third quarter helped Shady Side Academy forge a 39-39 tie heading to the fourth. The Bulldogs used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kramer, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, stole the ball at midcourt and scored on a breakaway dunk to tie the score at 35-35 at the 3:02 mark of the third.

He later stole the ball under the Aliquippa basket, converted the shot and was fouled. His three-point play knotted the score again at 39-39 heading to the fourth.

Teslovich, who scored 10 fourth-quarter points for Shady Side Academy, put the Bulldogs in front, 44-43, with a three-point play, then stole the ball at midcourt before Kramer took a pass on the right wing and sank a 3-pointer to increase the margin to 47-43 and ignite the Shady Side Academy crowd.

Teslovich’s string of free throws — he was was 8 for 11 in the fourth quarter — helped to keep the Bulldogs in control, though Aliquippa managed to close within 54-51 in the final seconds. The Quips couldn’t get any closer.

Aliquippa, with Walker sinking back-to-back 3-point shots, surged to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter and remained on top at halftime, despite Shady Side Academy outsocring the Quips in the second quarter, 11-10.

