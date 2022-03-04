Shady Side Academy surges past Avonworth to claim WPIAL Class 3A championship
Friday, March 4, 2022 | 6:35 PM
Shady Side Academy used a big third quarter surge to take command and capture its first WPIAL boys basketball championship since 1999 with a 66-54 victory over Avonworth on Friday night at Petersen Events Center.
The Bulldogs (19-6), back in the title game for the first time since 2001, used balanced scoring and points in the paint to win the Class 3A title.
Sophomore Eli Teslovich led the way with 20 points, while classmate Peter Kramer added 18 and eight assists. The pair hooked up for an alley-oop in the third when Shady Side Academy outscored the Antelopes, 23-10, including a 17-4 spurt.
They added to their advantage in the fourth, going ahead by 22.
Eight players scored for the Bulldogs, who had 54 points in the paint to Avonworth’s 24.
Eighth-seeded Avonworth (18-7), which hadn’t been in the finals since 1962, was seeking its second title. The last banner came in 1959.
The Antelopes upset No. 1 Ellwood City to reach the final.
Freshman Rowan Carmichael led the Antelopes with 25 points, and senior Jordan Kolenda had 19.
This story will be updated.
