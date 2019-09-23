Shady Side Academy will forfeit football game against Apollo-Ridge

By:

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 1:57 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy football coach Chuck DiNardo prepares his team for the season Aug. 15, 2019.

Citing a lack of healthy players, Shady Side Academy notified Apollo-Ridge on Monday that it will forfeit this week’s football game.

Shady Side athletic director Gene Deal called the decision heartbreaking.

The Indians had started the season with 23 players on the roster but finished last week’s game with only 14 healthy, Deal said, a total that included a handful of freshmen.

The team is missing seven starters to injury, he said, leaving them extremely shorthanded on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’re worried about the kids we have,” Deal said. “We don’t want to put them in an unhealthy situation.”

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Owen’s Field in Apollo.

It would’ve been a key matchup in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference where Shady Side Academy (3-1, 2-0) is second and Apollo-Ridge (4-1, 2-1) is third.

The game also was homecoming for Apollo-Ridge.

“I feel terrible for them,” Deal said. “I’m a big believer in, if you say you’re going to do it, you do it. I have the greatest respect for (the Apollo-Ridge) program and some of the great games we’ve had through the years. Believe me, we didn’t make this decision lightly.”

Apollo-Ridge won’t have a football game Friday but will hold all other homecoming festivities including a crowning ceremony at 7 p.m., the school announced on Twitter.

Deal said football coach Chuck DiNardo was hopeful over the weekend that a few injured players might be ready in time. Shady Side had dressed around 18 players for most games this season.

“He said give me until today to piece something together,” said Deal, but they agreed Monday that the team wasn’t in position to play.

Shady Side Academy isn’t the first WPIAL school to forfeit this season. Bishop Canevin forfeited to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 4 because it didn’t have enough healthy players.

In Week 1, Northgate’s administration announced that it would forfeit to McGuffey to avoid injuries. However, once McGuffey scheduled Clairton to fill that open week, Northgate traveled to Norwalk, Ohio, and played St. Paul High School instead.

Deal was optimistic that Shady Side would return to the field next week but couldn’t make any guarantees. There are two players with ankle injuries that might return soon but others could be out for awhile.

“We’re hoping but I don’t know,” Deal said. “We’ll do what we can do to finish the season.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Shady Side Academy