Shady Side’s Melissa Riggins among 9 WPIAL girls named PTFCA all-state
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, May 31, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Shady Side Academy runner Melissa Riggins, who set a meet record at the PIAA Class AA track and field championships last week, earned first-team all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
Riggins was the only WPIAL girls athlete to receive first-team honors. She was named first-team in the 800 meters and third-team in the 1,600. North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne was named first-team among the boys.
In all, seven WPIAL girls made the first, second or third team. The others were Mt. Lebanon’s Molly Mangan, Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, North Allegheny’s Casey Burton, Avonworth/Northgate’s Hayden Robinson, Oakland Catholic’s Jayla Ellis and Hempfield’s Mackenna Orie.
Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo, South Park’s Maura Huwalt and Pine-Richland’s Danielle Bryant earned honorable mention recognition.
Riggins, Robinson and Orie were honored in two events.
The PTFCA all-state selections were announced Thursday by Milesplit.com.
Mifflin County’s Skylar Ciccolini was named the girls track athlete of the year, and Warwick’s Alex Daecher was named the girls coach of the year.
First team
100: Thelma Davies, Girard College
100 hurdles: Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley
200: Thelma Davies, Girard College
300 hurdles: Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley
400: Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley
800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
1600: Taryn Parks, Greencastle-Antrim
3200: Marlee Starliper, Northern
Shot put: Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood
Discus: Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood
Javelin: Skylar Ciccolini, Mifflin County
Pole vault: Sydney Horn, Manheim Township
High jump: Lydia Bottelier, Palisades
Long jump: Natalie Kwortnik, North Penn
Triple jump: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley
400 relay: Harry S. Truman
1600 relay: Neumann-Goretti
3200 relay: Neumann-Goretti
Second team
100: Moforehan Abinusawa, Germantown Academy
110 hurdles: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley
200: Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley
300 hurdles: Molly Mangan, Mount Lebanon
400: Bria Barnes, Cheltenham
800: Grace Forbes, Strath Haven
1600: Marlee Starliper, Northern
3200: Emily Carter, Bethel Park
Shot put: Keeley Suzenski, Berks Catholic
Discus: Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South
Javelin: Kristen Herr, Lampeter Strasburg
Pole vault: Trina Barcarola, Western Wayne
High jump: Amelia McCloy, Central Mountain
Long jump: Casey Burton, North Allegheny
Triple jump: Tesia Thomas, West York
400 relay: Warwick
1600 relay: Central Bucks West
3200 relay: Strath Haven
Third team
100: Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate
100 hurdles: Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic
200: Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate
300 hurdles: Elicia Moore, Penn Wood
400: Mykala Perry, Neumann-Goretti
800: Keara Seasholtz, Radnor
1600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
3200: Reagan Underwood, Wilson
Shot put: Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South
Discus: Mackenna Orie, Hempfield
Javelin: Maryann Ackerman, Slippery Rock; Taylor Ciccolini, Mifflin County; Skylar Sherry, Johnsonburg
Pole vault: Gabriella Recce, Central Dauphin
High jump: Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic
Long jump: Gabriella Recce, Central Dauphin
Triple jump: Maddie Murphy, Bishop Carroll
400 relay: Coatesville
1600 relay: Penn Wood
3200 relay: Central Bucks West
Honorable mention
100: Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick
110 hurdles: Kayli Williams, Pennsbury
200: Leah Graybill, Warwick
300 hurdles: Danielle Bryant, Pine-Richland
400: Margaret Conteh, Girard College
800: Taryn Parks, Greencastle-Antrim
1600: Grace Forbes, Strath Haven
3200: Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville
Shot put: Mackenna Orie, Hempfield
Discus: Maura Huwalt, South Park
Javelin: none
Pole vault: Hailey Zurich, Loyalsock
High jump: Brianna Smith, Cheltenham
Long jump: Meredith Engle, Northern
Triple jump: Amanda Tony, Wilson
400 relay: Friends’ Central
1600 relay: Strath Haven
3200 relay: North Penn
2019 PTFCA boys all-state team
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Shady Side Academy
- Loading...