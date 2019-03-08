Shaler Area notebook: Lynch returns to Wheeling Nailers

By: Josh Rizzo

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 10:47 PM

File photo Robert Morris University’s Zac Lynch fights for the puck in the championship game of the Three Rivers Classic hockey event at Consol Energy Center, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015.

Former Shaler hockey standout Zac Lynch is headed back to the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. Lynch was recently released following a six-game stint in the AHL on a professional tryout contract with the New York Ranger affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack.

Hartford released Lynch on March 5 after he recorded seven shots on net and no points in six games.

Lynch, who starred at Robert Morris, has had a lot of success with the Nailers this season. In 53 games, Lynch recorded 15 goals and 37 assists. Over the past four seasons, Lynch has had four different stints in the AHL. The longest of those stays was a 21-game appearance with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2016-17 season.

Lynch has five goals in 42 career AHL games.

Wrestling ends year

Without 120-pound standout Ryan Sullivan, the Titans wrestling team didn’t have any clear candidates for a bid to the state tournament. Two Shaler wrestlers were able to pick up victories during the WPIAL Class AAA championships at Canon-McMillan.

At 113 pounds, Dustin Lenker picked up a pin of Logan Shaffer in 41 seconds in the consolation bracket before bowing out with a 1-2 record.

Senior Ian Scarberry also finished 1-2 at 138 pounds. Scarberry dropped a tough bout, 7-5, to Ambridge’s Dylan Yetsick before rebounding with a 7-4 win over section rival Ian Branstetter in the consolation bracket.

Swimming wraps up

The Shaler girls and boys swim teams placed 21st and 24th, respectively, at the WPIAL Class AAA championships last weekend at Trees Pool.

Jenna Stanton had the top individual finish for the Titans, placing 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.29 seconds.

Donovan finds niche

Rylee Donovan provided a bright spot for the Allegheny College women’s basketball team. While the Gators’ season ended with a 6-20 record and on a seven-game losing streak, Donovan showed significant progress as a sophomore.

Donovan finished second on the team by averaging 14.1 points, nearly five points per game better than last season. In addition, Donovan ranks second on the team in rebounds per game (5.2) and third in free-throw percentage (77.2 percent).

Tags: Shaler Area