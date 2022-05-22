Shaler beats Moon to win 1st girls flag football title
Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 7:34 PM
Shaler captured the first championship in the Western Pennsylvania high school flag football pilot program for girls in grades 9-12 on Sunday at Heinz Field.
The Titans topped Moon, 1-0, in double overtime. Maria Buckshaw caught the winning TD from Sydnee Cruz for the Titans.
FOR THE WIN IN OT‼️#FemalesInFlag | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/Ra3K11oTq9
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth and Derek Watt were on hand to support the league, which is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
????@pat_fry5 | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/0FKYcqVyqr
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
???? @DerekWatt34 | @pat_fry5 #FemalesInFlag | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/0sQXSKoLz4
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
VICTORY‼️#FemalesInFlag | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/jrHVIeNmI4
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
3…2…1… BOOM@pat_fry5 | @DerekWatt34 #FemalesInFlag | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/2p6TsMnVJt
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
Six area teams competed in the five-week season. In addition to finalists Shaler and Moon, Ambridge, Ellis School, North Allegheny and West Allegheny took part in the inaugural campaign.
All of the teams played in Sunday playoff tournament at Heinz Field.
Shoutout to everyone for making the first season of our girls flag football pilot program a success! ???? #FemalesInFlag | #PlayFootball???? pic.twitter.com/oJGW7uEVKr
— Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 22, 2022
Since 2016, the NFL has worked to increase girls flag football participation nationwide. According to the NFL, 14 franchises have committed to sponsor pilot programs and seven states have already sanctioned the game as a varsity sport: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New York and Nevada.
