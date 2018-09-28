Shaler boys soccer looking to play spoiler in second half of section play

By: Josh Rizzo

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:57 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Shaler junior Evan Michalek looks to gain control against Fox Chapel's Tommy Tsai Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Shaler. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Shaler senior Peter Moorey defends against Fox Chapel's Ingram Zane Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Shaler. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Shaler senior Ian Wohlfarth competes against Fox Chapel Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Shaler. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Shaler’s Zane Kissel (right) tries to take the ball from Fox Chapel’s Josh Miller on Sept. 25. Previous Next

Swapping strategies on the fly is something Adam Hunter and the Shaler boys soccer program regularly do.

Finding the time to perfect many of them is a difficult trick. Playing games Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays for three weeks straight made things even more tenuous.

“It’s difficult because it’s not something we can do in training at a high intensity game,” Hunter said. “It’s hard to train at high intensity when you are playing high intensity games. We have film sessions before every game to help prepare.”

While the Titans (2-9, 1-8) likely won’t see the postseason, Shaler has a chance to play spoiler in Section 1-AAA if its improvement continues. The Titans have started to show major progress as they enter the second half of the section schedule.

This progress was shown in how Shaler responded to its worst loss on the scoreboard, a 7-0 defeat Sept. 6 at Fox Chapel. When the two squads met the second time, it was a markedly different game.

Cohen Wilkins and Peter Moorey each scored for the Titans in a 3-2 loss to Fox Chapel last Tuesday.

“They get frustrated,” Hunter said. “It’s obviously disappointing. They are keeping their minds straight. By no means, with the exception of the Fox Chapel game, we aren’t getting blown out. The boys are out their putting out the fight and working hard. We feel we are in every game and if connect in the attacking third these could be different outcomes.”

Generating more offensive punch has been a significant focus for Hunter. Already, Shaler has employed tactical switches.

“Against North Allegheny, we went to three forwards and pushed the guys high out wide on the field trying to exploit the space behind their backs especially at the width,” Hunter said. “Especially if we are down in a game and not creating opportunities, we need to be direct. We try to hit the ball in back behind the opponents. They have to defend facing their goal. It’s worked pretty consistently.”

Shaler’s lone section win came over Allderdice, which has yet to win in section play. AJ DeLeonibus and Ian Wohlfarth each scored for the Titans in the win over the Dragons. Jeremy Maurer picked up the win in net.

Shaler will be looking to try and play with more confidence on the attack going forward. Hunter believes if the Titans can be less hesitant, they will be able to make the top teams in the section sweat.

“We have different style plays this year that are more finesse and possession oriented,” Hunter said. “We need to attack the space given to us.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

Tags: Shaler Area