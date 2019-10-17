Shaler boys soccer sets tone with strong finish to season

By:

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 5:16 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Sam Bens (7) competes against Seneca Valley September 10, 2019 at Seneca Valley. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Ross Hartley (3) competes against Seneca Valley September 10, 2019 at Seneca Valley. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Jake Klonowski (15) and Seneca Valley’s Mason Baldwin (8) battle for possession September 10, 2019 at Seneca Valley. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Sam Defabbo (3) defends against Shaler’s Todd Tylenda (9) September 10, 2019 at Seneca Valley. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Tyler Brazer (20) and Mason Baldwin (8) defend against Shaler’s Jake Klonowski (15) September 10, 2019 at Seneca Valley. Previous Next

If everything breaks a certain way, Shaler Area boys soccer coach Adam Hunter could see the program dropping to Class AAA when the WPIAL determines the next two-year enrollment cycle in November.

Even if the Titans have to stay up and trade punches with the AAAA heavyweights, Hunter believes how Shaler ended a dreary season showed success is possible.

The Titans, who finished 2-14-2 overall and 1-13 in Section 1-AAAA, beat playoff-bound Woodland Hills 6-1 last Tuesday to end the regular season. Shaler finished the season on a 2-2-1 stretch after losing 12 of its first 13 matches.

“The possibility of dropping down to AAA is a whole new ballgame,” Hunter said. “We wouldn’t be seeing the same old teams every year. But I think with the way we finished the season, we set a tone and showed the difference in the levels of play in different sections.”

Senior Sam Bens helped lead the Titans past the Wolverines, finishing with a hat trick. Fellow senior Evan Michalek also scored on a penalty kick. Freshman Lance Woessner made a strong debut in net, stopping a penalty kick to prevent Woodland Hills from building momentum.

“(Lance) didn’t come out for the team as a goalkeeper. He wanted to be a field player,” Hunter said. “He’s played goalie for his club team, but made the decision that he wanted to be more of a field player with us. He played fantastic in net.”

Shaler’s other victory — and only section win of the season — came Oct. 3 in a 3-2 home win over Central Catholic.

Senior Jake Klonowski, Bens and freshman Josh Jashinski all provided goals for the Titans.

Where Shaler lacked experience this season was with its playing shape.

“Moving forward, we have to focus more on fitness,” Hunter said. “I feel like we matched up with everyone well. We try to possess the ball. A lot of teams are more direct and rely on their deep rosters to make multiple substitutions. We don’t possess depth. We want to preserve energy and focus on the fitness aspect.”

Moving forward, Hunter believes Shaler is setting the foundation to compete at any level.

What is most paramount is building depth on the roster. Shaler had 22 players this season, but anticipates between 14 and 22 freshmen coming onboard next year.

“We’re going to make major strides next year,” Hunter said. “We are losing four players and have a large number of freshman coming in. A lot of them are club soccer players. They are more serious and technical players. We’ll have more depth to compete in AAAA.”

