Shaler girls basketball team plans to build on this season’s experience

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 1:04 PM

Shaler’s Audrey Fisher defends Fox Chapel’s Gabby Guererri last season.

Shaler girls basketball coach Cournelious Nesbit believed Bethel Park’s Olivia Westphal provided a valuable lesson for his Titans.

Westphal, a Duquesne recruit, established her presence early and poured in 33 points to lead the Black Hawks to a 64-37 win in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs March 3 at Bethel Park.

“She put her stamp on the game early and let us know it wasn’t going to be our night,” Nesbit said. “It was good for our players to see how a Division I player performs and how she carried her team.”

Audrey Fisher, Shaler’s lone senior, led the Titans with 13 points.

Nesbit, who didn’t want to make excuses, wondered how things might have turned out had the program not been shut down for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the teams met during the regular season, Bethel Park scraped out a 49-47 win.

In the rematch, the Black Hawks led by 12 at halftime and never let the Titans make it a game after the break.

“I don’t think we handled the game as well as we could have,” Nesbit said. “We missed some free throws early.”

When they met in the playoffs, Shaler (4-12) the time away from the court was showing its effects. Before the break, the Titans had won two section games before losing two close games to playoff-bound Penn-Trafford and Bethel Park.

What Nesbit appreciated was with the WPIAL holding an open tournament this season, Shaler had a chance to get postseason experience for the first time since 2018.

The Titans lineup featured two sophomores and two freshmen.

When Nesbit had exit meetings with the players, he stressed growth and development.

“I told them when they come back I want the new player to be better than the old player,” Nesbit said. “I want them to have the fuel and desire to do what it takes to become a better player. If the new player is the same or worse than the old player, I’ll know we didn’t put in the time to develop.”

