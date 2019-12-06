Shaler girls basketball will lean on trio of seniors

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM

Shaler Area girls basketball coach Cornelious Nesbit doesn’t mince words with seniors Emily Cavacini, Meghan Lacey and Claire Grunden.

If the Titans are going to navigate through Section 1-6A and return to the WPIAL playoffs, those three can’t have nights off.

None of them will shy away from her responsibility.

Cavacini, who led the team in scoring last season, felt a little bit of the burden last year.

“I take that expectation like any other one I did last year or have already,” Cavacini said. “Last year, I was the captain, but this year, it’s all different. We brought in some awesome freshmen that are going to help us out. My game has changed completely, and us three seniors will for sure be doing the heavy lifting, but that’s our job as seniors.”

Nesbit wouldn’t expect any other response.

They know him well enough to expect that kind of message.

“I think they’ve all been around me since they were in eighth grade,” Nesbit said. “I wouldn’t say that to them if they weren’t capable of doing that.”

Shaler started the season Dec. 7 at the Ambridge Tournament with eyes on a quicker start than last winter.

Last season, the Titans had to dig out of an 0-6 hole that included losses in their first two section games. Shaler finished fifth in the section and was three games behind Fox Chapel for the final playoff spot.

The Titans made progress throughout the summer and fall. They won the McKeesport Summer League Tournament and had contributions from younger players.

“This team will win more games than we did last year,” Cavacini said. “We have more basketball IQ on the floor now, to say the least. I really believe we will be shocking a lot of people and teams this season.”

One of the big focuses for Shaler will be continuing to lock down on defense and trying to generate easy offense. The Titans were limited to 33.3 points per game last season and allowed 44.5.

“We have to defend,” Nesbit said. “We have to come out and defend people and keep the game in the 40s. They are going to have to show up every night and bring their ‘A’ game.”

There won’t be room for error. Shaler will be led by the seniors, but anyone who sees the court will be expected to perform at the same level.

“What I expect them to do is handle the pressure moments better than last year,” Nesbit said. “They need to understand the time and score and being better at situational basketball.”

