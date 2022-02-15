Shaler high school hockey player suspended after fight with fans in stands

By:

Monday, February 14, 2022 | 10:45 PM

A Shaler high school hockey player is suspended indefinitely pending a hearing following an altercation with fans in the stands during a game Thursday against Latrobe at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar Township.

Video of the incident circulated on social media Monday evening.

PIHL commissioner John Mucha said a hearing involving the Shaler player hasn’t yet been scheduled but will be in the next day or two.

“The player will be suspended until the hearing occurs, and at the hearing, a decision will be made as far as how long a suspension will be in play for,” Mucha said.

Shaler hockey coach Cory Sakolsky declined to comment.

Harmar Township police confirmed a police report was filed Thursday regarding the incident, but a copy of the report was not immediately available.

The PIHL plans to release a full statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll have a statement (Tuesday) with more details, but to say we’re not in favor of something like this incident or that it was inappropriate would be correct,” Mucha said.

Mucha said disciplinary action against the Shaler hockey organization as a whole or anyone else involved in the incident will be discussed at the hearing.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Shaler