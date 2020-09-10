Shaler volleyball hopes to ride experience into postseason

By:

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 10:17 PM

Metro Creative

Sierra Ricci knows this isn’t the type of year she can ease back into the lineup.

The defensive specialist for the Shaler Area girls volleyball team is returning to the lineup after missing last season with an ACL tear.

But because of covid-19, the Titans will only play Section 1-4A games this season. So from the start, Shaler will be in the pressure cooker as it opens the season Sept. 15 against Seneca Valley.

“It’s going to be hard from the start,” Ricci said. “We have to come out pressing the game to win every game. We can’t be in a slump at the start.”

Luckily for the Titans, they return a deep lineup from a team which finished 12-6 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Shaler only graduated one senior and added several key pieces. Sara Scialdone, a defensive specialist like Ricci, will also return following an ACL injury. The Titans also received some punch on offense when 5-foot-7 outside hitter Morgan Gralewski transferred in after Vincentian Academy closed following last school year.

“It’s going to be different, obviously,” Gralewski said. “In the years before this, we had scrimmages to get ready. I’m still getting to know people on our team. I’m looking forward to it.”

Since Shaler didn’t start school until Sept. 8, Gralewski felt she was still working to feel comfortable in her new environment. What helped is that she went to elementary school with some of her teammates.

“We’ve tried to make goals for ourselves to be confident in each other and ourselves,” Gralewski said. “We are working toward getting better everyday at practice.”

Shaler will have plenty of firepower to complement their newcomers.

The Titans return three all-WPIAL players — Mia Schubert, Tia Bozzo and Addie Kania.

“I think our group has a lot more experience than we’ve had the past couple years,” Shaler coach Paul Stadelman said. “We only lost one senior and have everyone else back in the starting lineup. I think we have a lot more depth and experience in our lineup that will help us in the shortened season. I feel bad for the coaches who have young teams that need to get them playing time quick because it isn’t available.”

The Titans don’t have to worry about gaining experience.

Shaler is hoping the experience it has on the roster can carry the Titans into the postseason again.

“I think expectations are high and our experience helps us,” Ricci said. “The fact we’ve played together for a few years helps us out as a team.”

