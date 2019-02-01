Shaler’s Platt reflects on all-star game, Titans season

By: Josh Rizzo

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 8:54 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Shaler’s Spencer Platt (92) looks to pass against Franklin Regional Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at Center Ice Arena.

Spencer Platt doesn’t mind any role he is asked to play.

Typically, the Shaler junior defenseman is tasked with carrying the puck. But when he gets outside of the Titans’ program, Platt finds himself with different responsibilities.

Those skills served him well during the Class AA PIHL All-Star game held Jan. 27 at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

“Instead of being the guy who carries the puck, I was making breakout passes to scorers,” Platt said. “In club, I’m more of a defensive defenseman. I look for open outlets and don’t carry it.”

Platt, who leads Shaler with 10 points (three goals, seven assists), enjoyed being on the winning side of a 13-10 win in the all-star game.

The Titans, who are 1-11-3, have only scored 28 goals in 15 games this season, a far cry from the all-star game’s 23 combined goals.

Platt enjoys playing on different teams that challenge him to do different things.

“I think it’s great for overall development,” Platt said. “It’s good for me overall as a player. I’d say I like passing the puck more. When you pass the puck, you are going to get it back. That’s how the game is played at a higher level.”

Platt hopes Shaler will be able to hit its peak down the stretch. The Titans have three games remaining following their Jan. 31 game against Moon at Baierl Ice Complex. Results of the game with the Tigers were too late for this edition.

To make the playoffs, Shaler would need to catch Quaker Valley, which is four points ahead of the Titans. Shaler picked up its lone victory 5-3 over Quaker Valley in October.

The Titans have been hamstrung by injuries. Only nine of the 27 players have played in all 15 games.

“This has been a good thing for us as players and people,” Platt said. “It teaches us about adversity. I think we can do it. We’ve been putting in a lot of effort at practice and stepping up big when guys are out.”

