Shenango, Rochester top all-conference selections for Big 7 football team
Friday, December 4, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Shenango and Rochester tied atop the Big Seven standings and had five players apiece earn first-team all-conference honors in the WPIAL Class A conference.
Shenango’s Reis Watkins was named the top offensive player and Rochester’s Sal Laure received the defensive award in a vote of conference coaches. Union’s Aaron Gunn earned first-team honors on both sides of the football and was named the conference’s top lineman.
Rochester’s Gene Matsook was voted the top coach.
Watkins was recognized on both sides of the ball, giving the Wildcats six first-team spots in total.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Dan Farrell, OLSH, OL, 5-10, 195, sr.
Aaron Gunn, Union, OL, 6-3, 308, sr.
Ryan Zawislak, Rochester, OL, 6-0, 210, sr.
Jason Domenick, Shenango, OL, 5-11, 209, jr.
Jonathan Baronick, Burgettstown, OL, 5-11, 270, sr.
Ryan Lenhart, Shenango, TE, 6-4, 209, sr.
Anthony Nealy, Union, WR, 5-10, 166, sr.
Timothy Henderson, Cornell, WR, 5-10, 173, jr.
Anthony D’Alessandro, Fort Cherry, WR, 6-2, 215, jr.
Jay Pearson, OLSH, RB, 5-11, 190, jr.
Reis Watkins, Shenango, RB, 6-3, 220, sr.
Rashawn Reid, Rochester, RB, 6-0, 170, sr.
Tyler Staub, Union, QB, 5-11, 167, jr.
Aidan Johnston, Shenango, K, 6-0, 178, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, 6-3, 308, sr.
Jonathan Baronick, Burgettstown, DL, 5-11, 270, sr.
Dayron Burney, Rochester, DL, 6-0, 295, sr.
Trever Valenti, Shenango, DL, 6-1, 250, jr.
Reis Watkins, Shenango, LB, 6-3, 220, sr.
Sal Laure, Rochester, LB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Jackson Clark, Union, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.
Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, LB, 6-1, 180, sr.
Jerome Mullins, Rochester, DB, 6-2, 175, so.
Timothy Henderson, Cornell, DB, 5-10, 173, jr.
Cole Shergi, Burgettstown, DB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Bobby Brazell, OLSH, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.
Anthony Nealy, Union, DB, 5-10, 166, sr.
Delvin Mitchell, Northgate, P, 6-2, 175, jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Reis Watkins, Shenango
Defensive Player of the Year: Sal Laure, Rochester
Lineman of the Year: Aaron Gunn, Union
Coach of the Year: Gene Matsook, Rochester
