Shenango, Rochester top all-conference selections for Big 7 football team

By:

Friday, December 4, 2020 | 5:50 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Shenango’s Reis Watkins carries the football against Clairton during their WPIAL Class A semifinal playoff game Nov. 6, 2020, at Norwin Knights Stadium.

Shenango and Rochester tied atop the Big Seven standings and had five players apiece earn first-team all-conference honors in the WPIAL Class A conference.

Shenango’s Reis Watkins was named the top offensive player and Rochester’s Sal Laure received the defensive award in a vote of conference coaches. Union’s Aaron Gunn earned first-team honors on both sides of the football and was named the conference’s top lineman.

Rochester’s Gene Matsook was voted the top coach.

Watkins was recognized on both sides of the ball, giving the Wildcats six first-team spots in total.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Dan Farrell, OLSH, OL, 5-10, 195, sr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, OL, 6-3, 308, sr.

Ryan Zawislak, Rochester, OL, 6-0, 210, sr.

Jason Domenick, Shenango, OL, 5-11, 209, jr.

Jonathan Baronick, Burgettstown, OL, 5-11, 270, sr.

Ryan Lenhart, Shenango, TE, 6-4, 209, sr.

Anthony Nealy, Union, WR, 5-10, 166, sr.

Timothy Henderson, Cornell, WR, 5-10, 173, jr.

Anthony D’Alessandro, Fort Cherry, WR, 6-2, 215, jr.

Jay Pearson, OLSH, RB, 5-11, 190, jr.

Reis Watkins, Shenango, RB, 6-3, 220, sr.

Rashawn Reid, Rochester, RB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Tyler Staub, Union, QB, 5-11, 167, jr.

Aidan Johnston, Shenango, K, 6-0, 178, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, 6-3, 308, sr.

Jonathan Baronick, Burgettstown, DL, 5-11, 270, sr.

Dayron Burney, Rochester, DL, 6-0, 295, sr.

Trever Valenti, Shenango, DL, 6-1, 250, jr.

Reis Watkins, Shenango, LB, 6-3, 220, sr.

Sal Laure, Rochester, LB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Jackson Clark, Union, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.

Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, LB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Jerome Mullins, Rochester, DB, 6-2, 175, so.

Timothy Henderson, Cornell, DB, 5-10, 173, jr.

Cole Shergi, Burgettstown, DB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Bobby Brazell, OLSH, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.

Anthony Nealy, Union, DB, 5-10, 166, sr.

Delvin Mitchell, Northgate, P, 6-2, 175, jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Reis Watkins, Shenango

Defensive Player of the Year: Sal Laure, Rochester

Lineman of the Year: Aaron Gunn, Union

Coach of the Year: Gene Matsook, Rochester

•••

2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Eight Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny Seven Conference (TBA)

Interstate Conference

Northwestern Six Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference (TBA)

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burgettstown, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Shenango, Union