Sinatra to represent Moon rugby team in Ireland

By: Karen Kadilak

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 9:42 PM

Submitted Moon rugby player Isabella Sinatra will be traveling to Ireland to play.

Moon rugby player Isabella Sinatra will be getting a taste of international competition.

Sinatra, a senior, has been selected for the Midwest Girls Thunderbirds team that will tour Ireland for 10 days in August.

It will be her first trip to Europe.

“I hope to gain more knowledge and playing techniques,” said Sinatra, 18. “This also will give me the experience of playing abroad and playing other top teams.”

Sinatra said she met Thunderbird coach Garrett Fisher at the USA Rugby camp that she and two other members of the West Pittsburgh Foxes Rugby Club attended in December in California, and he invited her to play.

Fisher, who also coaches at Denison University, said the squad consists of 24 of the best Midwestern high school players. They will play three games against Irish teams and receive training from Irish professional coaches, stopping in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

He expects Sinatra to contribute as a forward, and said she stands out for her athleticism, aggression and intelligence.

To prepare for the trip, the 5-foot-9 Sinatra said she continues to practice with her high school team and works with a personal trainer on off days.

Moon coach Rocky Nurss believes Sinatra will benefit twofold.

“Getting to play overseas is a huge opportunity, especially in a country with a strong rugby tradition,” Nurss said. “It will also be tremendous for her to play alongside the best rugby players in the Midwest.”

