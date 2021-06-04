Sites, times announced for PIAA 1st-round softball playoff games
By:
Friday, June 4, 2021 | 4:36 PM
The six WPIAL softball champions will start their state tournament runs at Norwin, Peterswood Park or North Allegheny next week.
The PIAA scheduled doubleheaders at all three venues.
All first-round games are Monday.
Here’s a list of the matchups involving WPIAL teams.
PIAA softball playoffs
7-1 Bethel Park vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 4 p.m.
7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 6-1 Mifflin County at St. Francis, 11 a.m.
7-1 North Hills vs. 7-4 Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
7-2 Armstrong vs. 3-2 TBD (site and time to be determined)
7-3 Chartiers Valley vs. 6-1 Bellefont at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.
7-1 Beaver vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 2 p.m.
7-2 Highlands vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
7-3 Elizabeth Forward vs. 10-1 Franklin at Slippery Rock University, 5 p.m.
7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 6-2 Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.
7-2 Ellwood City vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney at Heindl Field, DuBois, noon
7-3 Avonworth vs. 10-1 Jamestown at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.
7-1 Laurel vs. 7-4 Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
7-2 Shenango vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.
7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.
7-1 West Greene vs. 5-2 Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.
7-2 Union vs. 6-1 Glendale at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.
7-3 Leechburg vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Softball• Trib 10: WPIAL champs take top spots in baseball, softball power rankings
• First-round PIAA matchups set for many WPIAL softball teams
• Laurel tops Shenango to win 3rd straight WPIAL softball crown
• Ligonier Valley softball hits reset button, sets sights on PIAA run
• Sandra Soltes’ 2 home runs lead Bethel Park to 1st WPIAL softball title