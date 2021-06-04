Sites, times announced for PIAA 1st-round softball playoff games

By:

Friday, June 4, 2021 | 4:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel’s Autumn Boyd delivers during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Shenango on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University.

The six WPIAL softball champions will start their state tournament runs at Norwin, Peterswood Park or North Allegheny next week.

The PIAA scheduled doubleheaders at all three venues.

All first-round games are Monday.

Here’s a list of the matchups involving WPIAL teams.

PIAA softball playoffs

Class 6A

7-1 Bethel Park vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 4 p.m.

7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 6-1 Mifflin County at St. Francis, 11 a.m.

Class 5A

7-1 North Hills vs. 7-4 Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

7-2 Armstrong vs. 3-2 TBD (site and time to be determined)

7-3 Chartiers Valley vs. 6-1 Bellefont at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 Beaver vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 2 p.m.

7-2 Highlands vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.

7-3 Elizabeth Forward vs. 10-1 Franklin at Slippery Rock University, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 6-2 Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

7-2 Ellwood City vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney at Heindl Field, DuBois, noon

7-3 Avonworth vs. 10-1 Jamestown at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Laurel vs. 7-4 Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

7-2 Shenango vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.

7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.

Class A

7-1 West Greene vs. 5-2 Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.

7-2 Union vs. 6-1 Glendale at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.

7-3 Leechburg vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.