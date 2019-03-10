Sites, times posted for PIAA girls basketball 2nd-round matchups

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 1:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ A’Lysa Sledge blocks the shot of Oakland Catholic’s Margaret Terry Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Oakland Catholic.

Class 6A

Tuesday’s games

1-1 Garnet Valley (26-1) vs. 11-2 Bethlehem Freedom (23-5) at Souderton, 6 p.m.

3-2 Dallastown (25-3) vs. 1-7 Council Rock North (20-6) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (14-11) vs. 1-4 Spring-Ford (22-4) at Harriton, 6 p.m.

2-1 Hazleton (20-5) vs. 1-2 Neshaminy (23-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Cumberland Valley (22-4) vs. 1-3 Abington (23-4) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.

7-2 North Allegheny (24-2) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (23-4) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

7-4 Norwin (22-2) vs. 11-1 Northampton (25-4) at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.

7-1 Peters Township (26-0) vs. 7-3 Bethel Park (22-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s games

1-1 Villa Maria (25-4) vs. 3-3 Twin Valley (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.

3-5 Lower Dauphin (3-5) vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

3-6 Mechanicsburg (21-6) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Wood (16-11) at Garden Spot, 8 p.m.

3-2 Gettysburg (23-6) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carrol (22-5) at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.

3-1 Palmyra (17-10) vs. 2-2 Wyoming Valley West (17-10) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6:30 p.m.

7-2 Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. 1-2 Mount Saint Joseph (14-13) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

7-1 Chartiers Valley (26-0) vs. 10-2 Slippery Rock (20-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.

7-3 Penn Hills (16-7) vs. 7-4 Oakland Catholic (21-4) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

12-1 Bonner-Predergast (17-9) vs. 2-2 Lake Lehman (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

12-3 Lansdale Catholic (16-10) vs. 3-2 Bishop McDevill (22-4) at Garden Spot, 4 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (24-4) vs. 1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (16-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

4-1 Danville (23-4) vs. 3-4 ELCO (22-7) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5 p.m.

3-3 Kennard-Dale (23-4) vs. Mifflinburg Area (24-4) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.

7-2 Central Valley (23-2) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (29-0) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (23-2) vs. 7-4 Blackhawk (20-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

6-1 Forest Hills (20-3) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (21-3) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (19-8) vs. 4-2 Marrior Run (19-8) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.

2-1 Dunmore (26-0) vs. 1-1 Saint Basil Academy (27-0) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

3-1 Trinity (25-2) vs. 11-1 Notre Dame Green Pond (24-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (18-9) vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Township (24-3) at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.

3-2 Delone Catholic (22-4) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria (20-6) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.

7-1 Neshannock (24-2) vs. 7-3 Avonworth (18-7) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

7-6 Beaver (18-5) vs. 6-2 Penns Valley (20-6) at DuBois, 6 p.m.

7-2 Shady Side Academy (20-4) vs. 6-3 Central Cambria (18-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s games

11-1 Mahanoy Area (24-2) vs. 1-1 Sacred Heart (16-8) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.

2-2 Old Forge (19-6) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (19-3) at Easton, 6 p.m.

3-2 York Catholic (19-7) vs. 2-1 Holy Cross (18-8) at Hamburg Area, 7:30 p.m.

4-1 Mount Carmel (16-10) vs. 6-1 Bellwood Antis (23-3) at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 OLSH (22-4) vs. 9-2 Allegheny-Clarion Valley (20-4) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

7-3 Bishop Canevin (22-3) vs. 5-1 Everett (22-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

7-2 Brentwood (20-4) vs. 9-1 Kane (22-3) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

6-2 Juniata Valley (22-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (23-2) at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s games

1-1 Jenkinstown (25-1) vs. 4-2 Sullivan County (19-7) at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.

3-2 Greenwood (21-5) vs. 2-1 Susquehanna Comm (20-6) at Bloomsburg University, 6 p.m.

4-4 Benton (16-10) vs. 11-2 Weatherly (17-8) at Bloomsburg University, 7:30 p.m.

4-1 Lourdes Regional (20-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (18-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Rochester (20-6) vs. 5-2 Shanksville (22-5) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

7-4 Vincentian Academy (13-12) vs. 5-3 Tussey Mountain (18-8) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

5-1 Berlin (21-5) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (18-6) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

7-6 Sewickley Academy (13-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (16-8) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .