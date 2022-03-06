Sites, times revealed for 2022 PIAA girls basketball 1st-round playoff games

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 2:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Hunter Newman (left) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against OLSH during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Friday, March. 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA on Sunday posted sites and times for first-round games in the state girls basketball playoffs. Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League teams.

Class 6A

Tuesday’s games

3-7 Red Lion (19-6) at 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (23-1), 6 p.m.

3-5 Central York (21-6) at 7-2 Upper St. Clair (20-5), 6 p.m.

7-3 Bethel Park (12-10) at Mifflin County (18-6), 6 p.m.

7-4 North Allegheny (21-3) at 3-2 Cumberland Valley (20-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s games

3-8 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-1) at 7-1 South Fayette (22-4), 6 p.m.

10-3 Harbor Creek (15-8) at 7-2 Chartiers Valley (24-2), 7 p.m.

8-2 Obama Academy (15-6) at 7-3 McKeesport (20-5), 7 p.m.

7-4 Moon (19-5) at 10-2 Slippery Rock (14-9), 7 p.m.

7-5 Latrobe (18-4) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (23-1), 7 p.m.

7-6 Oakland Catholic (14-10) at 10-1 Warren (19-6), 7 p.m.

7-7 Trinity (18-6) at 3-1 Gettysburg (22-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

3-6 Eastern York (21-5) at 7-1 Blackhawk (24-0), 6 p.m.

9-1 St. Marys (18-6) at 7-2 Knoch (21-3), 7 p.m.

7-3 Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at 5-1 Bedford (21-5), 7 p.m.

7-4 Southmoreland (18-4) at 6-1 Tyrone (22-1), 7 p.m.

7-5 Quaker Valley (12-11) vs 10-1 Villa Maria (21-2) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

7-6 Montour (16-7) at 3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

6-4 Penn Cambria (17-9) at 7-1 North Catholic (19-5), 7 p.m.

6-3 Westmont (15-9) at 7-2 Freedom (18-5), 7 p.m.

7-3 Waynesburg (17-5) at 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (13-11), 7 p.m.

7-4 Avonworth (19-3) at 10-2 Lakeview (21-4), 7 p.m.

7-5 Laurel (13-11) at 9-1 Redbank Valley (20-5), 7 p.m.

7-6 Keystone Oaks (13-10) at 10-1 Greenville (19-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s games

6-4 Penns Manor (21-5) vs. 7-1 Neshannock (24-2) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

6-3 Bellwood Antis (21-6) at 7-2 OLSH (21-5), 7 p.m.

9-2 Clarion Limestone (12-10) at 7-3 Serra Catholic (20-2), 7 p.m.

7-4 Seton LaSalle (17-7) at 10-2 Maplewood (21-4), 7 p.m.

7-5 Shenango (14-9) vs. 5-1 Northern Bedford (17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

7-6 Apollo-Ridge (16-6) at 10-1 West Middlesex (20-3), 7 p.m.

7-7 Burgettstown (18-4) at 6-1 Homer Center (23-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s games

9-5 DuBois Central (17-9) at 7-2 Bishop Canevin (16-9), 7 p.m.

5-2 Berlin-Brothersvalley (19-5) vs. 7-2 Aquinas Academy (14-7) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

10-2 Farrell (13-9) at 7-3 Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

7-4 St. Joseph (10-14) at 5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (18-6), 6 p.m.

7-5 West Greene (18-4) vs. 6-1 Portage (21-5) at Mount Aloysius, 6 p.m.

7-6 Monessen (17-6) at Elk County (24-3), 7 p.m.

