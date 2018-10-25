Six WPIAL soccer players up for All-American games

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 2:00 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent, Belle Vernon’s Markello Apodiakos (left) plays against Kiski Area’s Ross Ziemianski on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent, Shady Side Academy’s Krystyna Rytel (right) battles Seton LaSalle’s Maddy Eidemueller for the ball during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal playoff Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Deer Lakes High School. Previous Next

Six of the WPIAL’s best soccer players are up for a national all-star game — make that the national all-star game.

The senior players are among the finalists on a season-long watchlist for the fall High School All-American games, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Fla.

Organizers said final selections will be made at the end of the month.

The WPIAL nominees for the boys game are: forward Markello Apodiakos of Belle Vernon; midfielder Nathan Dragisich of West Allegheny; and forward Tate Mohney of Butler.

Girls candidates are: defender Maddy Genicola of Norwin; and midfielders Krystyna Rytel of Shady Side Academy, and Regan LaVigna of Peters Township.

Dragisich is a Duquesne commit. Rytel is headed to Pitt.

Genicola, a Duquesne recruit, and LaVigna, who committed to Youngstown State, will face each other Saturday in the WPIAL 4A semifinals.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Butler, Norwin, Peters Township, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny