Six WPIAL soccer players up for All-American games
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Six of the WPIAL’s best soccer players are up for a national all-star game — make that the national all-star game.
The senior players are among the finalists on a season-long watchlist for the fall High School All-American games, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Fla.
Organizers said final selections will be made at the end of the month.
The WPIAL nominees for the boys game are: forward Markello Apodiakos of Belle Vernon; midfielder Nathan Dragisich of West Allegheny; and forward Tate Mohney of Butler.
Girls candidates are: defender Maddy Genicola of Norwin; and midfielders Krystyna Rytel of Shady Side Academy, and Regan LaVigna of Peters Township.
Dragisich is a Duquesne commit. Rytel is headed to Pitt.
Genicola, a Duquesne recruit, and LaVigna, who committed to Youngstown State, will face each other Saturday in the WPIAL 4A semifinals.
Tags: Belle Vernon, Butler, Norwin, Peters Township, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny
