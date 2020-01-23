Slow starts hamper Shaler girls basketball team

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Maghan Lacey (13) defends against Fox Chapel’s Marrissa Ritter (33) Jan. 3, 2020 at Shaler High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Haley Kostorick (3) goes up for a shot against Fox Chapel Jan. 3, 2020 at Shaler High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Isabella Battaglia (11) goes up for a shot against Fox Chapel Jan. 3, 2020 at Shaler High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Haley Kostorick (3) and Fox Chapel’s Claire Fenton (30) go after a loose ball Jan. 3, 2020 at Shaler High. Previous Next

Cornelious Nesbit wanted the Shaler Area girls basketball team’s Jan. 20 loss to Butler to serve as a spark.

If the Titans want to a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, they had to learn from their loss to the Golden Tornado. Avoiding slow starts is a must.

Shaler (7-9, 4-5) fell behind 21-6 in the first quarter and ultimately lost to Butler, 49-42. Heading into the final five section games, starting last Thursday against North Hills, the Titans were one game out of a playoff spot.

Nesbit wants the Butler game to mark a turning point. Shaler’s three seniors — Claire Grunden, Emily Cavacini and Meghan Lacey — will be counted on to help turn things around.

“We hope that’s what happens,” Nesbit said. “This is the last chance for our three seniors. I would hope with their experience they’ll be able to help us make the playoffs.”

Shaler has had to focus on execution after a recent rough patch.

The Titans lost six of their past seven, including four of their past five section games. Part of the problem has been getting out of the gate. In Shaler’s 49-36 loss to Mars, the Titans fell behind 12-2 after the first quarter.

“For us, the most important thing is execution on offense and defense,” Nesbit said. “It’s more about execution and not a play. We need to get off to good starts. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot a lot recently.”

The Titans have been able to win by relying on a stout defense. Shaler has the second-best scoring defense in Section 1-6A, allowing opponents to average 40.7 points per game. First-place Norwin is the only team to concede fewer, limiting opponents to 40.0 points per game.

Nesbit believes the Titans have the ability to close the game and re-enter the playoff picture.

“What I’m looking forward is the team being competitive and embracing the challenge in front of them over the next week-and-a-half,” Nesbit said. “We need to compete for four quarters every night.”

