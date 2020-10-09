Small-school Aliquippa shows big-play ability in victory over Chartiers Valley

By:

Friday, October 9, 2020 | 10:21 PM

Aliquippa is a small school known for its big plays.

Vernon Redd returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to the end zone Friday night as Aliquippa lived up to its reputation and defeated Chartiers Valley, 35-6, to stand alone atop the Class 4A Parkway standings. Cyair Clark returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown later in the first quarter and Redd added a 55-yard touchdown run early in the second.

Chartiers Valley’s mindset was to minimize those splash plays, but that strategy was in trouble after just 13 seconds. The Quips offense, defense and special teams combined to take a 21-0 lead.

Second-ranked Aliquippa (5-0, 3-0) has a Class A enrollment but is proving the team have Class 4A talent. Chartiers Valley (4-1, 2-1) was seeking its first 5-0 start since 2009.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Aliquippa, Chartiers Valley