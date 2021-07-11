Soccer, lacrosse titles lift Mars to Class 5A Trib Cup championship
Sunday, July 11, 2021 | 12:01 AM
Thanks to a historic run in soccer and lacrosse this past school year, Mars’ climb to the top of the HSSN Trib Cup standings in Class 5A was out of this world.
The Fightin’ Planets swept district and state gold on the pitch by winning boys and girls WPIAL and PIAA championships in soccer.
After also winning WPIAL championships in boys and girls lacrosse, the Mars boys team made history when it became the first WPIAL lacrosse program to play in a state championship match.
TribLive HSSN’s Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.
Mars also picked up points in football, boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls basketball and baseball.
Despite the great start in the fall with soccer and the strong finish in spring with lacrosse, Mars had to hold off a late surge by Franklin Regional. The Panthers finished in second place, 30 points behind the Fightin’ Planets.
The closest school to the top two was Chartiers Valley. The third-place Colts were 150 points behind the runner-up Panthers.
Rounding out the Top 5 was Penn-Trafford in fourth place and South Fayette in fifth.
Final 2020-2021 HSSN Trib Cup standings in Class 5A
1. Mars – 530
2. Franklin Regional – 500
3. Chartiers Valley – 350
4. Penn-Trafford – 300
5. South Fayette – 270
6. Latrobe – 255
7. Thomas Jefferson – 250
8. Hampton – 230
9. Plum – 200
10. Moon – 195
11. Armstrong – 160
12. Ringgold – 155
13. West Allegheny – 135
14. Trinity – 125
15. Kiski Area – 115
15. Shaler – 115
17. Connellsville – 105
17. Laurel Highlands – 105
19. North Hills – 100
20. Gateway – 85
21. Penn Hills – 50
22. McKeesport – 40
23. Woodland Hills – 35
24. Albert Gallatin – 30
