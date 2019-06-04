Softball sites, times: 11 WPIAL teams reach PIAA quarterfinals
By: Chris Harlan
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 5:23 PM
WPIAL softball champions Laurel, West Greene and Elizabeth Forward will take part in a PIAA playoff tripleheader Thursday at Slippery Rock University.
In all, 11 WPIAL teams reached the quarterfinals.
Laurel and West Greene play teams from District 9 while Elizabeth Forward faces District 10 champion Grove City.
In Class 5A, West Allegheny and Penn-Trafford meet in an all-WPIAL matchup. In Class 2A, Frazier and Chartiers-Houston also meet head to head.
All quarterfinal games are Thursday.
7-1 Hempfield (17-6) vs. 10-1 McDowell (18-5) at North Allegheny, noon
7-1 West Allegheny (13-7) vs. 7-3 Penn-Trafford (20-2) at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.
7-1 Elizabeth Forward (18-3) vs. 10-1 Grove City (16-6) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.
7-2 Mt. Pleasant (18-1) vs. 3-2 James Buchanan (16-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.
7-1 Avonworth (21-2) vs. 9-1 Clearfield (13-9) at St. Francis University, 2:30 p.m.
7-2 Keystone Oaks (14-6) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (20-3) at St. Francis University, 5 p.m.
7-1 Laurel (21-2) vs. 9-1 Cranberry (14-5) at Slippery Rock University, noon
7-2 Frazier (18-4) vs. 7-4 Chartiers-Houston (18-4) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
7-1 West Greene (20-4) vs. 9-2 Clarion at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
