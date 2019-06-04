Softball sites, times: 11 WPIAL teams reach PIAA quarterfinals

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 5:23 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward pitcher Kailey Larcinese fields a soft grounder and throws to first for an out against Punxsutawney in the PIAA first round June 3, 2019, at Peters Township.

WPIAL softball champions Laurel, West Greene and Elizabeth Forward will take part in a PIAA playoff tripleheader Thursday at Slippery Rock University.

In all, 11 WPIAL teams reached the quarterfinals.

Laurel and West Greene play teams from District 9 while Elizabeth Forward faces District 10 champion Grove City.

In Class 5A, West Allegheny and Penn-Trafford meet in an all-WPIAL matchup. In Class 2A, Frazier and Chartiers-Houston also meet head to head.

All quarterfinal games are Thursday.

Class 6A bracket

7-1 Hempfield (17-6) vs. 10-1 McDowell (18-5) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 5A bracket

7-1 West Allegheny (13-7) vs. 7-3 Penn-Trafford (20-2) at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A bracket

7-1 Elizabeth Forward (18-3) vs. 10-1 Grove City (16-6) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (18-1) vs. 3-2 James Buchanan (16-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.

Class 3A bracket

7-1 Avonworth (21-2) vs. 9-1 Clearfield (13-9) at St. Francis University, 2:30 p.m.

7-2 Keystone Oaks (14-6) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (20-3) at St. Francis University, 5 p.m.

Class 2A bracket

7-1 Laurel (21-2) vs. 9-1 Cranberry (14-5) at Slippery Rock University, noon

7-2 Frazier (18-4) vs. 7-4 Chartiers-Houston (18-4) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class A bracket

7-1 West Greene (20-4) vs. 9-2 Clarion at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

