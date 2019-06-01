Softball sites, times: 4 WPIAL teams headed to Penn State’s Beard Field for PIAA openers

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 2:13 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Taylor Sofranco bunts the ball on a throw from Thomas Jefferson during WPIAL softball semifinals Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Seton Hill University.

Four WPIAL softball teams will take an early look at the state championship site.

Penn-Trafford, Mt. Pleasant, South Park and Union all are scheduled to open the PIAA playoffs Monday with first-round games at Penn State University’s Beard Field, which will host the finals June 13-14.

All first-round games are Monday.

Class 6A

7-1 Hempfield (16-6) vs. 3-3 Chambersburg (17-6) at Seton Hill University, 5 p.m.

7-2 North Allegheny (15-7) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (21-2) at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

7-1 West Allegheny (12-7) vs. 3-5 Exeter/Northern York* at Seton Hill University, 3 p.m.

7-2 Connellsville (16-7) vs. 3-2 Donegal (22-2) at Millersville University 6:30 p.m.

7-3 Penn-Trafford (19-2) vs. 6-1 Central Mountain (11-9) at Penn State University, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 Elizabeth Forward (17-3) vs. Punxsutawney at Peters Township HS, 3 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (17-1) vs. 6-1 Bellefonte (13-8) at Penn State University, noon

7-3 Knoch (18-2) vs. 10-1 Grove City (15-5) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Avonworth (20-2) vs. 10-2 Fort LeBoeuf (13-10) at North Allegheny HS, 5 p.m.

7-2 Keystone Oaks (13-6) vs. 10-1 Girard (18-3) at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.

7-3 South Park (15-5) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (19-3) at Penn State University, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Laurel (20-2) vs. 10-2 Wilmington (12-8) at North Allegheny HS, 3 p.m.

7-2 Frazier (17-4) vs. 6-1 Marion Center (20-2) at Mount Aloysius College, 3 p.m.

7-3 Freedom (16-6) vs. 9-1 Cranberry at Heindl Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.

7-4 Chartiers-Houston (17-4) vs. 10-1 Union City (18-2) at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class A

7-1 West Greene (19-6) vs. 5-2 Rockwood (13-7) at Peters Township HS, 5 p.m.

7-2 Union (12-6) vs. 6-1 Claysburg-Kimmel (19-4) at Penn State University, 5 p.m.

7-3 Leechburg (17-2) vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 5 p.m.

*Exeter (18-7) and Northern York (19-4) play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Millersville University. The winner plays West Allegheny.

