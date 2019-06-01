Softball sites, times: 4 WPIAL teams headed to Penn State’s Beard Field for PIAA openers
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Four WPIAL softball teams will take an early look at the state championship site.
Penn-Trafford, Mt. Pleasant, South Park and Union all are scheduled to open the PIAA playoffs Monday with first-round games at Penn State University’s Beard Field, which will host the finals June 13-14.
All first-round games are Monday.
7-1 Hempfield (16-6) vs. 3-3 Chambersburg (17-6) at Seton Hill University, 5 p.m.
7-2 North Allegheny (15-7) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (21-2) at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.
7-1 West Allegheny (12-7) vs. 3-5 Exeter/Northern York* at Seton Hill University, 3 p.m.
7-2 Connellsville (16-7) vs. 3-2 Donegal (22-2) at Millersville University 6:30 p.m.
7-3 Penn-Trafford (19-2) vs. 6-1 Central Mountain (11-9) at Penn State University, 2:30 p.m.
7-1 Elizabeth Forward (17-3) vs. Punxsutawney at Peters Township HS, 3 p.m.
7-2 Mt. Pleasant (17-1) vs. 6-1 Bellefonte (13-8) at Penn State University, noon
7-3 Knoch (18-2) vs. 10-1 Grove City (15-5) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Avonworth (20-2) vs. 10-2 Fort LeBoeuf (13-10) at North Allegheny HS, 5 p.m.
7-2 Keystone Oaks (13-6) vs. 10-1 Girard (18-3) at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.
7-3 South Park (15-5) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (19-3) at Penn State University, 7:30 p.m.
7-1 Laurel (20-2) vs. 10-2 Wilmington (12-8) at North Allegheny HS, 3 p.m.
7-2 Frazier (17-4) vs. 6-1 Marion Center (20-2) at Mount Aloysius College, 3 p.m.
7-3 Freedom (16-6) vs. 9-1 Cranberry at Heindl Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.
7-4 Chartiers-Houston (17-4) vs. 10-1 Union City (18-2) at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.
7-1 West Greene (19-6) vs. 5-2 Rockwood (13-7) at Peters Township HS, 5 p.m.
7-2 Union (12-6) vs. 6-1 Claysburg-Kimmel (19-4) at Penn State University, 5 p.m.
7-3 Leechburg (17-2) vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 5 p.m.
*Exeter (18-7) and Northern York (19-4) play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Millersville University. The winner plays West Allegheny.
