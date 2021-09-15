Something’s got to give when unbeaten Springdale, Bishop Canevin collide

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Logan Dexter is a big-play threat for Springdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin receiver Lesae Lacks, catching a pass over Xavier Nelson during practice, went viral with a highlight-reel touchdown last week. Previous Next

It’s hard to imagine two teams that have combined for 198 points over three games engaging in a defensive struggle.

But it could happen Friday night at Springdale’s Veterans Memorial Field when the Dynamos and Bishop Canevin meet in the Eastern Conference opener.

Springdale has outscored the opposition 100-38 and Bishop Canevin, 98-8. The Dynamos gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Summit Academy after the starters were pulled once the mercy rule was enacted.

Springdale forced four turnovers against the Knights.

“I think we’re very good defensively, and they’re very good defensively” said Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski. “Whichever side imposed their will more, that’s the team you’ll see victorious Friday.”

Said Bishop Canevin second-year coach Richard Johnson: “We’re going young, and young guys make mistakes. Our defense is really, really good, and our offense is a work in progress.”

Johnson is especially pleased with the play of linebackers Keyshawn Harris and Brady Travis.

Said Napierkowski: “I told my guys this is a different Bishop Canevin team than we’ve seen the past couple of years. Defensively, they run around and fly to the football and hit you hard. We’ve got to be prepared for all that.”

Something that caught the eyes of the Dynamos and many others was a play by Crusaders wide receiver Lasae Lacks, who hurdled a Northgate player in the open field Friday. The play was a YouTube sensation over the weekend.

One Springdale player who Johnson easily notices is senior Logan Dexter, who zig-zagged his way downfield with a 64-yard interception return against Summit and scored two more touchdowns on the ground.

“Logan Dexter is a great athlete, a great kid, and he plays the game the right way,” Johnson said.

Said Dexter: “We’re 3-0, but we need to sharpen up for Canevin. This is going to be our first true test for how we’re doing this year.”

Both teams want to get conference play started in the right way as the Dynamos hope to go 4-0 for the third straight season.

“The first three games are good to get your footing,” Napierkowski said. “The playoffs are determined by who you beat in conference, and you want to get the wins where you can get them. This would be a huge win for us.”

Jason Cross has 284 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Crusaders, and Legend Ausk has 278 yards and four touchdowns through the air for the Dynamos.

Dexter has 334 rushing yards.

Both schools have made the WPIAL playoffs 18 times.

All-time series

Springdale and Bishop Canevin have played seven times in the past:

2010: Springdale 35, Bishop Canevin 0

2011: Bishop Canevin 26, Springdale 20 (OT)

2016: Bishop Canevin 40, Springdale 27

2017: Springdale 37, Bishop Canevin 27

2018: Bishop Canevin 38, Springdale 14

2019: Springdale 41, Bishop Canevin 6

2020: Springdale 40, Bishop Canevin 20

