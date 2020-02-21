South Allegheny uses buzzer-beater to defeat Beaver Falls, reach WPIAL semifinals

By:

Thursday, February 20, 2020 | 10:49 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent South Allegheny’s Bryce Epps drives to the basket in a WPIAL CLass 3A playoff game against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent South Allegheny’s Bryce Epps tries to slice through the beaver Falls defense in a WPIAl Class 3A playoff game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Previous Next

South Allegheny freshman Bryce Epps grabbed an offensive rebound and scored at the buzzer to defeat Beaver Falls, 60-58, Thursday night in a dramatic WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal victory at West Allegheny.

No. 6 seed Beaver Falls had a seven-point lead with less than 3 minutes left but watched South Allegheny score the final nine points to escape.

No. 3 South Allegheny (23-1) faces No. 2 North Catholic (22-2) in the semifinals Monday.

Tied 58-58 with 15 seconds left, South Allegheny put the ball in the hands Bryce’s older brother Antonio and tried to make room for the star junior to score. Unable to reach the basket, Epps passed to sophomore Ethan Kirkwood in the right corner, but Kirkwood’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

The ball bounced to the foul line, where Bryce Epps picked it up and floated the game-winner over a couple of outstretched Beaver Falls hands.

Beaver Falls had led 56-49 after a Michael Conley banked in a jumper with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left.

This story will be updated.

width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" title="South Allegheny wins at the buzzer" style="position:absolute;" allowfullscreen>

Listen to an archived broadcast of this game at Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver Falls, South Allegheny