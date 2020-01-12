South Fayette captures PIAA competitive spirit title; Penn-Trafford takes 2nd

Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 8:48 PM

The Penn-Trafford competitive spirit team competed at the PIAA championships Jan. 11, 2020, at Hershey's Giant Center. Celebrating their runner-up finish are from left, seniors Natalie Coddington Symone Puskar, Jessica Stitley, Katie Bacco and Sophia Marturano.

South Fayette won the PIAA competitive spirit small division championship Saturday in Hershey as WPIAL teams took four of the top five spots.

South Fayette finished with 88.73 points and did not receive any deductions in its final routine. Lansdale Catholic placed second with 87.28 points, followed by South Park (87.27), Shaler (86.33) and Elizabeth Forward (83.43). Norwin finished seventh with 82.63 points, and Pine-Richland rounded out WPIAL schools with 82.17 points, good for ninth place.

Bishop McCort took the middle division title with 93.10 points, with Penn-Trafford finishing second with 90.00 points. Hempfield placed eighth with 83.63 points, North Allegheny ninth (83.13) and Thomas Jefferson 11th (82.27).

Cumberland Valley won the large division finals with 97.00 points as Baldwin finished fifth with 81.67 points. Downingtown West won the coed championship with 91.10 points, beating out second-place Butler’s 90.60 points.

