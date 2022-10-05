South Fayette’s Marissa Milosh, Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger repeat as WPIAL girls golf champions

By:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 7:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger (right) talks with South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh after they won the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A girls golf championships on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger watches her tee shot on the final hole of the WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh watches her tee shot on the final hole of the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh hits her fairway shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. It was repeat Tuesday at the WPIAL girls golf championships at Valley Brook Country Club in Cecil.

South Fayette senior Marissa Milosh breezed to her second consecutive Class 3A title by shooting 5-over-par 77 and finishing the 36-hole event with a six-shot lead over Seneca Valley junior Lihini Ranaweera.

In addition, Quaker Valley senior Eva Bulger claimed her fourth title Class 2A title after shooting 21-over 165.

Milosh shot 8-over 152 on Tuesday after a 3-over 75 during the first round Sept. 26 at Youghiogheny County Club. Ranaweera finished with a 14-over 158.

“It was an up-and-down day for me,” Milosh said. “I missed a short putt for birdie, but I made two 40-footers for birdie. Usually the best part of my game is my iron play, and it was the worst part of my game. I relied a lot on my short game and did what I had to do.”

Milosh said being a two-time champion is especially satisfying because South Fayette just started the program.

“The golf team is only four years old,” Milosh said. “I’m not only a two-time champion, but I feel like I’m kind of building the program.

“Last year when I won, it kind of influenced a lot of freshmen to join the team. We had nine freshmen, and I hope it encourages more people to play. I really want this team to continue past when I graduate this year.”

And she ties her brother Dom, who was on the South Fayette football team that was a two-time WPIAL and state champion. She would like to join her brother as a state champion.

She didn’t have a good two days at the state tournament in 2021, but she’s looking forward to this year’s tournament, which moved to Penn State.

“I really like the course at Penn State,” Milosh said. “I think the nerves got to me last year. It’s nice to have a course that I like, and I feel I’ll be a lot more ready this season.”

The top seven in Class 3A advanced to the PIAA championship on Oct. 17 and 18.

The others to qualify were Peters Township freshman Ellie Benson, who finished third at 17-over 161, North Allegheny senior Katie Rose Rankin (19-over 163), Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan (24-over 168), Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton (24-over 168) and Seneca Valley junior Madison Sharek (24-over 168).

In Class 2A, Bulger became only the second female golfer to win the title four times. The other was Hopewell’s Jody Figley (1983-1986), who was at the course to congratulate Bugler.

“I stuck to my gameplan, one shot at a time,” Bulger said. “It was a little rough at the beginning, but I stuck with the process and things worked out.”

She said her slow start had nothing to do with becoming a four-time champion.

“I was not thinking about that at all,” Bulger said. “I was keeping in the present tense.”

Geibel senior Claire Konieczny was next by shooting a 24-over 168, and Greensburg Central Catholic junior Izzy Aigner was third by shooting a 25-over 169.

The top nine in Class 2A advanced to the state finals. The others were Eden Christian freshman Pearl Lundgren (183), Freeport junior Lillie Snow (187), Shady Side Academy senior Neely Nicholson (188), Deer Lakes senior Anna Yourish (199), Shady Side Academy senior Delaney Muldering (201) and Central Valley senior Kennedy Norton (204).

Norton earned the final berth by winning a playoff against Beth-Center senior Gianna Peterson.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette