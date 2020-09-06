South Park motivated by last season’s postseason victory

By:

Sunday, September 6, 2020 | 11:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park running back Nate May carries the ball on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park lineman Eli Podgorski on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park quarterback Harper Conroy throws a pass on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park quarterback Harper Conroy throws a pass on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Nate May catches a pass on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Nate May catches a pass on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium. Previous Next

For the last two years, South Park has played in the strongest of the two WPIAL Class 3A conferences — the Tri-County West. There, the Eagles battled some of the top teams in the class in Aliquippa, Beaver Falls and defending district champion Central Valley.

You would think South Park would be happy to be jettisoned in realignment back to the geographically friendly south against former foes such as Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland.

However, Eagles coach Marty Rieck liked the weekly challenge playing in the Tri-County West brought. It prepared the Eagles for a postseason run in 2019 that ended in a close loss to Aliquippa in the semifinals.

“We had a losing record, but we were still one game away from the stadium,” Rieck said. “That right there tells you something about the fortitude and character of the kids that put on this uniform.

“The conference that we played in, plus our nonconference games, made us battle-tested and hungry to see how good we could be.”

That hunger is driving returning players like senior lineman Eli Podgorski.

“Our shortcoming last year is definitely motivating us,” Podgorski said. “The feeling is that the Aliquippa game gave us something we don’t want to experience again and we won’t experience again.”

South Park has to replace quarterback Stephen Kmonk and workhorse running back Rudy Mihoces, who rushed for 1,200 yards last year, but the cupboard is hardly bare with seven returning starters on offense and six on defense.

Senior Nate May showed his versatility last season when he was the team’s second-leading rusher with nearly 600 yards on the ground and another 351 yards in receptions as the Eagles’ leading receiver. He was second for South Park in scoring with eight touchdowns.

“One of the most underrated players in 3A football,” Rieck said of May. “Size, speed, power and athleticism were on full display in our playoff run last season. His results and highlight tape speak for themselves.”

Another key player is back to lead the Eagles in the trenches, Podgorski, a four-year starter.

“He is a stalwart on both the O and D lines,” Rieck said. “He’s agile, quick, strong and dependable. He will be counted upon this season to use his experience and leadership to anchor an offensive line that will have him playing alongside some new faces.”

Other key players back for the blue and while include seniors Mason Kasprack (WR/DB), Vincent DiPaolo (OL/DL), Xander Robertshaw (WR/DB) and Alex Yanity (RB/LB).

Also back are juniors Travis Rooney (OL/DL), Luke Smith (WR/S), Adam Johnson (RB/S) and sophomore Harper Conroy (QB/CB).

“We will have many new faces taking the field on Friday nights, but that does not mean that we are young,” Rieck said. “We have many talented and experienced players ready to insert themselves as full-time starters in the lineup and keep the momentum moving from 2019.”

Podgorski feels the offensive and defensive lines have a chance to be strength for the Eagles.

“Up front, we have hard workers and people that want to win,” Podgorski said. “If we do as our coaches tell us and go hard all the time, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The wait for a new season seems to have been longer this year. Rieck and the Eagles are ready to go.

“Having the kids together and getting them back into a routine is extremely exciting,” Rieck said. “Doing it safely and wisely is paramount, but being with our players and coaches is a blessing for me each and every day.”

South Park opens the season on the road Friday when they visit Southmoreland in the return to the Interstate Conference.

“There are a lot of new faces in the conference this year,” Podgorski said. “Though it may not be Aliquippa or Central Valley, no one can be taken lightly. We have to come out every week and treat each opponent the same.”

Rieck says the new conference has plenty of quality opponents, players and coaches.

“One of our goals has always been to win the battle with ourselves, and at the end of the day, that is all you can do when you take the field,” Rieck said. “Our coaches are confident in our team, and our players are confident in themselves and each other.”

Schedule

Coach: Mary Rieck

2019 record: 5-6, 4-3 in Class 3A Tri-County West

All-time record: 400-354-27

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at Southmoreland*, 7

9.18, Yough*, 7

9.25, at Brownsville*, 7

10.2, Elizabeth Forward*, 7

10.9, at North Catholic, 7

10.16, at South Allegheny*, 7

10.23, Mt. Pleasant*, 7

*Class 3A Interstate Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Stephen Kmonk*

51-130, 862 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Nathan May

17-351 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Rudy Mihoces*

247-1,197 yards, 13 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Marty Rieck begins his sixth season as head coach of the Eagles. Since 1982, South Park has only had two football coaches as Rieck followed the 32-year stint of Tom Loughran.

• Speaking of Loughran, he led the Eagles to WPIAL and PIAA championships two times, 1997 and the most recent title for South Park that came 15 years ago. South Park beat Greensburg Central Catholic, 24-20, to win the 2005 Class AA title. Three weeks later, the Eagles beat Wilson Area, 28-17, to win the school’s second state football crown.

• South Park has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in three of five years under Rieck.

• The Eagles’ wild 32-27 upset of Class 3A Big East Conference champion North Catholic in the quarterfinals last fall was South Park’s first playoff win since a victory over Beaver in 2014 and the team’s first trip to the district semifinals since 2005.

Tags: South Park