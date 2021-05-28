South Park sprinter Maddie Raymond finally wins PIAA gold

By:
Friday, May 28, 2021 | 6:51 PM

SHIPPENSBURG – South Park senior Maddie Raymond finally did it. She won a state title.

Raymond won the 100-meter dash at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships on Friday after finishing fifth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and having her junior season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. She also finished second in the 200 Friday.

“What a great way to finish my high school career,” Raymond said. “It was my goal the whole season and to be able to do it, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I almost cried crossing the finish line.”

Her winning time was 12.27 seconds. She edged out two other WPIAL runners — Mohawk senior Hannah McDanel (12.37) and Avonworth freshman Hayzes Robinson (12.40).

Raymond, who will be attending Robert Morris, said the wind wasn’t a factor.

In the 200, she finished second to Girard College senior Mary Conteh, who ran a 24.58. Raymond ran a 25.26.

She was a three-time WPIAL Class AA 100- and 200-meter dash champion.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

