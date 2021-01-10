South Park’s Maura Huwalt featured in Trib HSSN Best of the Century podcast series

Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 6:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Maura Huwalt competes in the girls Class AA shot put finals during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shippensburg University.

Through the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, the Rebel Yell podcast will feature chats with some of the top WPIAL athletes from the first 20 years of this century.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote bracket to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

So as we prepare to crank up the high school sports coverage again later this week, join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-20.

Maura Huwalt was one of the most decorated female field competitors this century.

She was a champion in throwing both the discus and the javelin in the spring, while she was pretty good as tossing in points on the basketball court in the winter in high school.

She is currently on the track and field team at Auburn.

She was one of the youngest athletes in the Best of the Century event, and it turned out youth was served as she finished first in the female bracket.

Rebel Yell Podcast with Don Rebel, James Dotson and Maura Huwalt.

Maura Huwalt — South Park Class of 2019

(Track and field, basketball)

• 2019 Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year finalist nationally.

• Huwalt was the top American finisher at the Penn Relays in high school discuss and was a New Balance All-American in the javelin.

• She was a seven-time WPIAL champion in field events and medaled as a top-three finisher 15 times in her career.

• Huwalt was a top-three finisher eight times in the PIAA track and field championships, including winning state gold in the 2018 discus as a junior.

• She is the only female thrower in WPIAL history to sweep gold in the shot put, discus and javelin in back-to-back years as a junior in 2018 and a senior in 2019.

• She is the only female thrower in WPIAL history to be ranked in the Top 25 throws all-time in the shot put, discuss and javelin.

• Huwalt holds the South Park record in both the shot put and the discuss and helped the Eagles win the 2019 WPIAL Class AA track and field team championship.

• She scored more than 1,000 points in her South Park basketball career as she helped the Eagles reach the playoffs all four years and play in two WPIAL semifinal games and one PIAA semifinal contest.

• Huwalt is a member of the track and field team at Auburn.

