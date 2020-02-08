South Side boys keep playoff hopes alive with win over Burgettstown

Friday, February 7, 2020 | 10:10 PM

The South Side boys basketball team came into its final section game needing a win and some help to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

The Rams (11-10, 6-6) took care of their end of the bargain, routing Burgettstown (6-16, 2-10), 70-26, in Burgettstown. Now, South Side haa to hope Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeats Sewickley Academy on Saturday afternoon in a game originally scheduled for Friday evening.

Trailing 6-3 early in the first quarter, South Side scored the final 21 points to take a commanding 24-6 lead. That 21-0 run at the end of the quarter was part of a larger run of 29-0 that bled into the early second quarter.

Senior Trent Seik, who finished with 24 points, scored 12 points in the decisive first quarter.

“Trent is a terrific player,” Rams coach Bob Harrison said. “Trent and I have butted heads some over the last three or four years, but we have a lot of respect for each other. I rely on him to do his thing, and it’s nice having him and our two other senior starters (Ricky Yacoviello and Brandon Barber) to lean on.”

The Rams had leads of 38-11 at halftime and 58-23 after three quarters and were never really challenged. It was a big change from their early January meeting, when South Side barely beat Burgettstown.

“The big run early was big,” Harrison said. “I didn’t really know what to expect after playing them earlier in the year. It was a close game, and, to be honest, we probably shouldn’t have won that game. But the kids responded well early on tonight and were able to build a comfortable lead.”

Aidan English scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Brandon Barber had 12 points for the Rams.

Burgettstown’s lone senior, Dylan Poirer, scored 19 of his team’s 26 points in his final high school game. Poirer, who is heading to the Naval Academy this summer, was honored on Burgettstown’s senior night festivities before the game.

Burgettstown’s third-year coach Tim Murray was appreciative of what Poirer has brought to the Blue Devils’ program.

“Dylan’s been here since I’ve been here and played some varsity minutes as a sophomore,” Murray said. “He’s worked really hard all three years, rarely missed any offseason workouts. We’re definitely going to miss him and his leadership, and we’re extremely proud of his commitment to the Naval Academy.”

Tags: Burgettstown, South Side