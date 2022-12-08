Southmoreland basketball coach earns assist for Belle Vernon football’s state playoff run

Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 6:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s head coach Frank Muccino watches his players during boys’ basketball practice on Nov. 27, 2019 at Southmoreland High School.

Give Frank Muccino a pass for missing Southmoreland’s basketball game Saturday.

He has a state championship to win.

Muccino, the Scotties’ head boys basketball coach, also is an assistant with the Belle Vernon football team, which will take on Neumann-Goretti on Saturday at Cumberland Valley for the PIAA Class 3A title.

Muccino coaches special teams and also helps with the Leopards’ offensive line and defensive ends.

“This is what you coach for,” Muccino said. “You don’t plan for it, but you do plan for it. All I ever wanted to do was coach. I have been fortunate enough to do both.”

Muccino, a secretary and manager for West Pike Run Township, is not a fan of the limelight, but how many coaches are involved in two sports at one time, in crossover seasons?

“I’m just a small piece of the puzzle,” he said. “You have to have good kids to win and we have them here. It’s about them, not me.”

Muccino said special teams players are doing a good job when nobody hears about them.

“You only hear about them when something goes wrong,” he said. “We keep it very basic. And like I said, good kids make for good special teams.”

Southmoreland played in the same football conference as Belle Vernon this season.

“That week was a little interesting,” Muccino said.

Southmoreland basketball plays Derry at noon Saturday in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Shootout at Hempfield. Muccino’s brother and top assistant, Tim, will coach the team.

Belle Vernon kicks off at 1 p.m. as the Leopards chase their first state football title.

