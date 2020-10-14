Southmoreland calls off football game vs. Brownsville after joining covid-19 shutdown list

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 6:54 PM

Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review The sun sets on Russ Grimm Field on Sept. 25 as Southmoreland plays Mt. Pleasant.

Add Southmoreland to the list of Westmoreland County high schools shutting down athletics because of covid-19 cases.

Friday’s homecoming football game against Brownsville has been postponed and could be made up after the final regular season game on Oct. 23, according to Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring.

Southmoreland recorded its second positive case within the past 14 days, which by state guidelines requires the school to close the building for five days.

A memo sent to parents said all high school athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled from 2:24 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

During that time, students will receive remote instruction and no teams will be permitted to practice.

Other county schools to shut down this week include Hempfield and Derry. Both schools have canceled Friday football games.

Derry was supposed to play East Allegheny, and Hempfield was to play at Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Hempfield has also canceled its game Oct. 23 against North Allegheny, according to athletic director Brandon Rapp.

Derry is expected to return to action Oct. 23.

The PIAA will allow non-playoff teams, if they want, to play games until Thanksgiving. It’s unknown how many schools will play extra games.

