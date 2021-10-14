Southmoreland receives football forfeit from Brownsville

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 9:15 PM

For the second consecutive week, the Brownsville football team has canceled its scheduled WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference game.

This week’s game against Southmoreland will be forfeited. A game against Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 8 was considered a no contest because after covid contact tracing, the Falcons had fewer than 11 players cleared to play.

Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring said he was informed that the Brownsville school officials decided to cancel the game even though the team had enough players to play.

“Safety-wise, we didn’t want to put our players in difficult spots,” Brownsville athletic director Scott Roebuck said. “We have 14 players available, which is enough to play a game, but we only have five linemen, and if one goes down, we’d be putting an inexperienced player in a dangerous position. That’s why we decided to let this game go.”

Roebuck said there are still covid concerns going on in the program.

Southmoreland is attempting to find a replacement opponent. Beth-Center, which had its game against Frazier canceled, also informed Boring it wasn’t interested in playing a game.

Boring said while it doesn’t look promising, he has expanded his search for an opponent to outside the WPIAL.

