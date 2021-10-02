Southmoreland’s female running back, Lilly Wasmund, scores TD in win over Derry

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 2:44 PM

Submitted by Lilly Wasmund Southmoreland junior football player Lilly Wasmund

The play was simply called, “Lilly.”

Southmoreland put it in place Thursday at practice, running it once as a rehearsal in case junior Lilly Wasmund had the opportunity to run it in Friday night’s home game against Derry.

Wasmund was up to the task when her number was called with just under six minutes to play in the Scotties’ 41-0 win. The running back lined up as a wildcat quarterback, took a direct snap, ran left and pushed forward into the end zone, becoming the first girl in school history to score a touchdown.

Wasmund is believed to be the first female to score a varsity touchdown in the WPIAL. Girl kickers have become a common thing around the league, but a position player finding the end zone is something new.

Westmoreland County produced the first female kicker to score a point in WPIAL history when Jodie Polk made an extra point in 1994.

Wasmund was tackled hard as she broke the plane.

Lilly Wasmund takes the direct snap for the Scottie touchdown!! Way to go Lilly! Scotties- 41

Trojans- 0 5:49 remaining in the game pic.twitter.com/Que62xrC1m — SHS Athletics (@SHSAthletics4U) October 2, 2021

“We went big and overloaded one side,” Southmoreland coach Dave Keefer said. “The kids called it. She got hammered but bounced up with a big smile on her face. She’s tiny, but she’s tough.”

The 5-foot-2, 140-pound Wasmund, who also plays soccer for the Scotties, said the touchdown was the highlight of her sports career, trumping her first career goal from last year.

“I was scared and shaking,” she said. “I was really nervous because I had never been in a (varsity) game before. I didn’t mind getting hit.”

Wasmund has played some junior varsity snaps but her first varsity action impressed just about everyone at Russ Grimm Stadium, including her quarterback.

“I’ve never been so happy for someone else to score in my life,” senior quarterback Anthony Govern said. “One of the greatest moments of my life. I had tears in my eyes afterwards.”

Govern lined up at fullback to block for her on the touchdown.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

