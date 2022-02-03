Southmoreland’s Ron Frederick dies day after learning he would be named head football coach

By:

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 2:21 PM

Courtesy of Ben Tenuta Ron Frederick was the recommended candidate to be the new head coach at his alma mater, Southmoreland. He died on Feb. 3, 2022.

When Dave Keefer resigned as Southmoreland’s football coach last month, he recommended assistant coach Ron Frederick for the job.

Keefer talked to Frederick before Frederick’s interview Tuesday with school officials. Frederick, a 1999 Southmoreland graduate, left the meeting knowing the job — his dream job — was his.

Frederick, 40, died suddenly Thursday morning of unknown causes.

“He was going to be our recommendation at the next school board meeting,” Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring said. “I’m shocked.”

Boring said he learned that Frederick, the Scotties’ offensive line coach, was not feeling well Wednesday after Frederick did not show up for a college signing day ceremony for senior lineman Kory Ansell, who committed to Cal U.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Keefer said. “He told the players at weightlifting that he felt like he had some sort of bug.

“It’s sad. My biggest thoughts and concerns are about his family and three little kids.”

Frederick worked as an account executive for Medi Home Health and Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Liz, and three children: Sophia, Colin and Dylan.

Frederick previously coached at Ringgold and Charleroi. He played college football at Tulsa.

Boring said that after talking to Southmoreland principal Dan Krofcheck, they knew Frederick was the man for the job.

“He was a great person, and he loved Southmoreland and the players,” Boring said. “He was so excited to be part of the program and district. He showed up at all of the events.

“He’s going to be missed. When something like this happens, it just shakes you to your core.”

Keefer, who led the Scotties the past four seasons, said Frederick would have made an excellent head coach.

“It would have been a smooth transition,” Keefer said. “He would have made an excellent coach. He had a good knowledge of the offense.

“Everyone loved him. He lived in the community, played here and coached here. He was involved in the midget program.”

Words of sympathy were shared on social media by Southmoreland players and from teams throughout Western Pennsylvania.

“Words can’t describe how we all feel right now,” Southmoreland senior Anthony Govern tweeted.

Ansell tweeted: “Rest in peace Coach Fred, thank you for teaching me and not only being a great coach but a great person. You made the team feel like a family of your own. I’ll miss all those memories. Fly High Coach #OLP”

It is with heavy hearts to hear of the passing of Southmoreland Football Coach/Alumni Ron Fredrick. Coach Fredrick was a great coach and an even better person. The school district, football program, and student athletes will miss him greatly. Our condolences go out to his family. — SHS Athletics (@SHSAthletics4U) February 3, 2022

Our condolences go out to @SHSAthletics4U, the school district, and Coach Frederick's family and friends on his passing. ❤️ https://t.co/AsGezNEiqv — WPIAL (@wpial7) February 3, 2022

Our hearts & prayers are with Southmoreland football & community https://t.co/tRYGtzlNV3 — JEANNETTE JAYHAWKS FOOTBALL (@Jeannette_FB) February 3, 2022

Our condolences for @SHSAthletics4U, the school district, and especially Coach Frederick's family on his passing. Heartbreaking loss for everyone. https://t.co/sxSecohzlq — Coach Humbert (@BVAFootball) February 3, 2022

Thinking of you at PT. https://t.co/Pse9xwIFxC — PennTraffordFootball (@ptwarriorfb) February 3, 2022

You have our condolences ???????? https://t.co/vpXP9iJKBf — Hempfield Area Football (@HempfieldAreaFB) February 3, 2022

Today was definitely a hard day for all at Southmoreland. Prayers from our scottie softball family to Coach Fred’s family.❤️ https://t.co/cMoLyUGWdC — Southmoreland HS Softball (@ScottiesSball) February 3, 2022

Prayers from the Yough Football Family to Coach Fredrick’s family and all the Southmoreland football and school district community! https://t.co/BOOSVTADzC — Yough HS Football (@YoughHSFootball) February 3, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Frederick family and the Southmoreland football team on the passing of @CoachFred68 — GCC Football (@GCCHSFootball) February 3, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to the Southmoreland Football Program and the Frederick family with the passing of Coach Ron Frederick. What an incredible coach and person. You will be sincerely missed. — Golden Lion Football (@GoldenLionFoot1) February 3, 2022

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Southmoreland