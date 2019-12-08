Springdale boys top Greensburg CC for tournament title

Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 11:58 PM

Springdale boys basketball coach Aaron Epps was looking for contributions throughout the lineup Saturday night, and he got it.

The Dynamos won their tip-off tournament final over Greensburg Central Catholic, 68-54, at Donald McGhee Fieldhouse.

Tournament MVP Demitri Fritch scored 24 and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Ben Myford and Logan Dexter added 18 points each.

Logan Reddinger had eight rebounds, and freshman guard Chris Mitchell played a strong floor game.

“It was a great tournament,” Epps said. “The parents and the booster club does a great job. When the ball goes up., it means something. We had great contributions from everyone tonight. The defense has been what’s carrying us over the first two games.”

The Dynamos (2-0) forced 19 turnovers.

Springdale took the lead for good late in the opening quarter and gradually pulled away.

Greensburg Central (1-1) had two players foul out in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think from the get-go I had our guys prepared for a 1-2-2 (defense),” Centurions coach Christian Hyland said. “Springdale is a good team, and they’re very well-coached. I remember Coach Epps from when I played here, and he’s done a really great job turning this around. I think they’re one of the top teams in 2A.”

Myford took a feed from Mitchell for a basket with 8.7 seconds left in the half to give the Dynamos their first double-digit lead. When Myford hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, Springdale increased its lead to 12, and Greensburg Central couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Said Hyland: “We were playing catch-up. We were 1 for 13 from the 3-point line, and Springdale shot twice as many free throws as we did tonight. So those things hurt.”

Fritch had to sit late in the first half with foul trouble but was effective when returning to the lineup.

With 5:38 left in the game, Fritch took a charge in the lane, and it resulted in Brevan Williams fouling out.

“It was a little rough,” Fritch said. “Obviously I had to play a little soft, but I had confidence in myself. We work on charges in practice. “

In one third-quarter sequence, Dexter fought off three Centurions for a rebound in the key and made a basket fading away from the hoop.

Two shots by Myford with 4:51 to go gave Springdale its biggest lead, 57-37, shortly before both teams began clearing their benches.

“The kids are on one accord, defensively, and that’s the way we’ve got to be,” Epps said.

Chris McGowan, named to the all-tournament team, had 19 points to lead Greensburg Central and was 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

Myford and Dexter also made the all-tournament team.

