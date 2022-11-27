Springdale girls no longer focused on roster size, turn attention to success

By:

Saturday, November 26, 2022

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review The Springdale girls basketball team is working toward earning a third consecutive trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

At a glance

Springdale girls basketball

Last year’s record: 5-15 (3-7 in section)

Returning starters: Grace Gent (Sr. G), Caity Stec (Sr. C), Ashlyn Ferderbar (So. G)

Top newcomers: Abby Williams (Jr. G), Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel (Jr. F)

For a number of years, the issue with the Springdale girls basketball team was lack of players.

But that issue is so far into coach Jerry Clark’s rear-view mirror, that he doesn’t even discuss it.

That was then. This is now.

“I’ll be honest with you: When I first got started here, it was all about being excited for numbers,” Clark said. “But I’m honestly sick of hearing about numbers now. We now have a youth program growing here in grades four through six, we had a seventh-grade team and an eighth-grade team, we will have a full junior varsity and full varsity team three years now. We have been going three years strong right now.”

After last season’s 5-15, 3-7 marks, Springdale is seeking three straight trips to the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

In fact, last year Springdale was able to host a playoff game. Though the Dynamos lost to The Ellis School, the program wants to build on that.

“It was a good taste for us,” Clark said of the game. “It showed them how close they are to being better than what people expect.”

Springdale must replace two key starters: Bri Thompson and Emily Wilhelm.

“We lose toughness there,” Clark said. “Those two were bulldogs. They were tough. They didn’t score a whole lot. They got those dirty rebounds, and they would dive face-first on the floor.”

Coming back will be leading scorer Grace Gent. The senior guard might be moved from the point to free her up for shooting opportunities, and Gent will work with assistant coach Sara Pilarski, the former Hampton standout who earned a scholarship to Seton Hill.

“We have things going, especially with our new assistant coach and coach Clark,” Gent said. “With them doing a lot of work with us over the summer, I thing this year things are going to be different. We have a lot of new basic skill drills that we’re working on.”

Caity Stec will be the center. Abby Williams is a quick player whose ballhandling skills are improving, Clark said. Ashlyn Ferderbar returns at 2-guard, where she will team with Gent.

“We want to build their confidence and fine-tune their skills,” Pilarski said. “They need to be confident to dribble the ball, pass the ball and shoot the ball. We need to have multiple girls doing well and running the game.”

Added Gent: “Building this team over the years, I think things will get better and better. I’m excited. I think this is going to be a good, memorable year. Last year was a big step.”

Gent, a major factor in the Springdale soccer team’s success, took a little break in between the end of the PIAA playoff run and the start of basketball.

“It was less than a week’s rest, but I’ve been non-stop with basketball now, but it’s all good for the transition,” Gent said.

Junior Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel is expected to be a major contributor.

The Dynamos open the season Friday at Leechburg’s tip-off tournament.

Springdale’s realigned section will be a tough one, starting with Greensburg Central Catholic, a school that has made the playoffs 41 of the past 42 seasons, Winchester-Thurston, Clairton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic and Ellis.

