Springdale starts quickly in dismantling of Bishop Canevin

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 10:49 PM

With the injury to Springdale quarterback Legend Ausk, the Dynamos went with signal-calling by committee Saturday night.

The committee did just fine as Springdale jumped out to a three-touchdown lead and rolled to a 41-6 nonconference victory over Bishop Canevin at Dormont Stadium.

The Dynamos are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2007 with the win.

Junior Cavin Kindler took most of the snaps from center, and Christian Vokes and Demitri Fritch operated out of the wildcat formation at times for Springdale.

Christian Vokes ran for 211 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Kindler carried the ball for 104 and threw a touchdown pass to John Utiss.

“We definitely had a couple options there, and the guys did a great job all week preparing,” Dynamos coach Seth Napierkowski said. “We’re running personnel in and out and being as short-handed as we are, we made a lot of substitutions to get guys in the right spots. The guys did a good job executing and getting the plays run.”

Said Vokes: “The season’s going just as we were hoping for. The hard work keeps coming, and we have to keep getting better and executing our game plans.”

An early key to the game was Springdale stopping the Crusaders on downs at the 5. Vokes then scampered 95 yards for the first Dynamos touchdown.

Vokes scored on a 1-yard burst in the second period and, after Utiss intercepted a Canevin pass, three plays later on a 21-yard run.

The lone Crusaders score came on a 23-yard pass from Willie Banks-Hicks to Bradon Logan.

For Bishop Canevin and first-year coach T.J. Wylie, youth and inexperience have led to an 0-4 mark.

Said Wylie: “We played Laurel last week, the No. 2- or 3-ranked team in the state according to most media polls, and they’ve been together for three years. I didn’t get hired until May. We’ve been together a little over three months. We’re chock full of sophomores and freshman. Some were playing youth football last year.”

Springdale ran the ball 35 times and passed four times. One of those passes was a 29-yard toss to Utiss six plays into the third period.

“Cavin’s a great ballplayer and a great guy. He worked hard for us all week,” Napierkowski said. “He runs the ball hard, and that’s why we put him in there. He knows how to run the offense.”

Things were close to getting out of hand in the second half when each team committed several penalties.

Springdale was assessed 109 yards and Bishop Canevin 141 yards.

“We started breaking down a little, but we pulled it together and calmed down,” Vokes said. “We had to go back to playing football the way we were taught. We can’t afford the flags.”

Said Wylie: “I played against Springdale while I was at Northgate. That was in the Chuck Wagner era. It’s a proud, proud program. They’re building, and that’s what we’re trying to do. I’ve been on both ends. I’ve won games 73-0, and I lost last week 57-0. The penalties are killing us. We made some improvement tonight the way we moved the ball.“

Keyshawn Harris ran for 75 yards for Bishop Canevin, and Banks-Hicks threw for 114 yards.

Zackary Conte scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 27 yards to conclude the Springdale scoring.

The Dynamos host top-ranked Jeannette on Friday.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Springdale