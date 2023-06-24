Springdale’s 1973 football, soccer championship teams hosting reunion

Tribune-Review The Springdale Dynamos celebrate their WPIAL title game victory over Union Area on Nov. 23, 1973. The team and its companion WPIAL champion soccer team will gather for a 50th anniversary reunion Friday at the Krivan Club in Springdale.

Springdale High School’s dual football-soccer WPIAL champions from 1973 will gather for a reunion Friday at the Krivan Club in Springdale.

Team members, spouses and fans are all welcome to attend the 50th anniversary event that gets underway at 6 p.m.

In a rarity for such a small school, the Dynamos football team defeated Union Area, 20-14, for the WPIAL Class A championship at Thomas Jefferson’s Jaguar Stadium. To date, it is the only WPIAL football title game played at TJ.

Several weeks earlier, the Dynamos soccer team defeated Chartiers Valley to earn its crown. There was only one soccer classification at the time. Springdale advanced to the first-ever PIAA soccer tournament and defeated State College before losing the title match to Upper Moreland, 1-1, on corner kicks, then the tiebreaker for playoff games.

The football team was voted 10th-best all-time in a 1989 Valley News Dispatch readers poll.

Reunion organizers say a cash bar and food trucks will be available Friday. The event is a prelude to Springdale’s all-class reunion Saturday.

