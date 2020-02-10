St. Joseph’s Sullivan, Lockwood-Morris named Trib HSSN scholar-athletes of the month for January

Sunday, February 9, 2020 | 7:09 PM

Submitted St. Joseph’s Trinity Lockwood-Morris and Andrew Sullivan are basketball players are St. Joseph.

The TribLive High School Sports Network is recognizing some of the best and brightest student-athletes in Western Pennsylvania.

School administrators, athletic directors, coaches and teachers have the opportunity to nominate one female and one male scholar-athlete to receive the TribLIVE High School Sports Network Scholar Athlete of the Month Award.

Nominees must be in good standing at a school that HSSN covers to qualify. They must have a 3.25 GPA or higher and must be actively contributing to a school-sanctioned athletics team in a positive way.

Nominations will be accepted from the first through the 14th of each month. Trib readers and fans then vote on their favorites from the 15th to the 25th. New nominations will be accepted and voting will take place each month from October 2019 through May 2020.

Winners for each month will receive a plaque, recognition in the Tribune-Review and on TribLIVE High School Sports Network and their school will receive a $200 donation toward their STEM program.

To nominate or vote, visit TribHSSN.TribLIVE.com and click on the Scholar Athlete of the Month banner.

Here’s a closer look at January’s Trib HSSN scholar-athletes of the month:

Andrew Sullivan

School: St. Joseph

Class: Junior

Sports: Basketball, soccer, baseball

Claim to fame: Sullivan has made quite an impact on the court, surpassing 1,000 career points as a junior captain this season. But he also has made his mark in the classroom, where he boasts a 4.55 GPA with a schedule full of college-level courses.

How did it feel to score your 1,000th career point as a junior?

It was really great. That’s one of the things I’ve been working toward since I was young. It was a great memory.

What did it take to reach that milestone?

Not taking days off. Even if I can’t get outside to shoot, I can watch some game tape and pick out points I can improve on. When I can get outside, I just get a ton of shots up.

What’s the best part of your game?

Probably my court awareness and finishing around the hoop, knowing how much time is left and what plays to make, when to slow it down and speed it up.

What can you take away from this basketball season and work toward next year?

Because we had a young team, the experience is going to build for us. It’s not really the season we were hoping for but it made us a lot better. I think we’ll be pretty good next year.

What is the most important part of your role as a captain?

Probably keeping everyone’s heads up. If they make a bad play or if something happens, tell them to think about the next play, keep playing, keep your head up.

Of the three sports you play, which is your favorite?

Definitely, basketball. I starting playing when I was 4 years old.

You are already working toward college credits? What courses are you taking?

I’m taking four college courses. History, calculus, my elective is music appreciation and my English class is a college course.

What are your plans for the future?

Probably more something toward math. Both my brothers (Daniel, Nathan) do engineering and I don’t think that’s for me. Probably, something toward accounting.

How do you want to be remembered at St. Joseph?

As a hard worker, both in the classroom and on the court. I want to be an example for others to always work hard. Working hard can get you anything.

What do you like to do on a school “snow day?”

In the morning, I like to sleep in. Then, just hang out with friends and play video games.

Trinity Lockwood-Morris

School: St. Joseph

Class: Sophomore

Sports: Basketball, cross country

Claim to fame: Lockwood-Morris has spent just over six months as a student at St. Joseph, but she has found a home on the court and in the classroom. After transferring from Obama Academy, the sophomore made the adjustment to the small-school atmosphere and became a key member of the girls basketball team. An avid artist who enjoys drawing and painting, she also spends time volunteering at her church.

How did it feel to qualify for the WPIAL basketball playoffs?

It felt really good. We beat Leechburg and we needed Propel to lose. When we beat Leechburg it felt good.

What are some things the team has done well this year?

There’s been a big improvement since last year. We’ve definitely made a name for ourselves.

What will it take to advance in the playoffs?

I think it will take a lot of hard work, definitely teamwork. I think if we just stay together as a team we’ll be able to do it.

What is your role for the Spartans as a sophomore?

I came in and there were some players who weren’t as skilled as other players. I tried working with them, helping them get their skill level up and work together.

What drew you to playing basketball?

I’ve been playing since I was really young, like 4 or 5. I fell in love with the sport when I was little.

Have you thought about what you want to do after high school?

I want to play in college if I can. I haven’t really thought of any careers yet.

What do you like to do outside of running and basketball?

I like to draw, I love kids and working with kids, hanging out with friends, and going to our community center to play basketball.

How do you want to be remembered at St. Joseph?

Probably not only as far as athletics but also for schooling and good grades and having my teachers remember me as a good person and someone who works hard.

What do you like to do on a school “snow day?”

I stay inside, watch movies, eat a lot, especially ice cream.

How’s the adjustment been at St. Joseph?

At first, it was a big adjustment. Obama is a big school. St. Joseph isn’t at all. The basketball team is a lot smaller. I’ve adjusted well. It’s going good.

