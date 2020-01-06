Standout Bailey Kuhns no longer part of undefeated Southmoreland girls basketball team

Monday, January 6, 2020 | 5:00 PM

Southmoreland’s Bailey Kuhns battles Apollo-Ridge’s Maddie Moorefor a loose ball during their WPIAL Class 4A playoff game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Southmoreland will have to continue its best start in girls basketball without one of its best players.

Sophomore Bailey Kuhns is no longer on the team, coach Brian Pritts confirmed.

Pritts did not give a reason, although Kuhns’ bio on her Twitter account now reads, “Greensburg Central Catholic High School class of 2022,” which would imply she is transferring.

Greensburg Central Catholic athletic director Dan Mahoney said Kuhns has not officially enrolled at GCC.

Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink said he has not received any paperwork on a transfer but mentioned Kuhns has not been in school.

The 6-foot forward has not played since Dec. 17 when the Scotties beat McKeesport, 47-40. Kuhns routinely is a double-digit scorer and rebounder and has a scholarship offer from IUP.

Section 3-leading Southmoreland (10-0, 4-0), ranked No. 3 in WPIAL Class 4A, plays at Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 3-1) tonight.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

