Star-studded lineup leads Belle Vernon past rival Thomas Jefferson into WPIAL title game

By:

Friday, November 19, 2021 | 10:46 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan reacts after losing to Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Conner Murga stiff-arms Belle Vernon’s Chase Ruokonen in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin scores against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin. Previous Next

Devin Whitlock, Quinton Martin, Cole Weightman, Tommy Kovatch and the boys in green are heading to Heinz Field in search of a WPIAL championship.

Belle Vernon will play for the WPIAL Class 4A title after knocking off No. 5 seed and rival Thomas Jefferson, 21-7, on Friday at West Mifflin.

Led by a stout defensive effort and a couple of big plays mixed into a methodical offensive gameplan, the Leopards moved one step closer to the top of the mountain.

A TJ offense that ran for over 300 yards last week was held to just 69 yards rushing and 173 total yards in the semifinal.

“That unit was special tonight,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said of his defense. “I don’t want to say it’s a special season, but let’s just say all the trappings are there for a special season.

“Our kids had a hard week of work because of the New Castle game and because they know we weren’t the best they can be.

“We knew this was going to be a slugfest. As much dislike as we have for each other as teams, there is a respect there. It’s bittersweet because as much as you want to celebrate this win over these guys, there’s still another game next week that’s now the biggest game.”

Whitlock showed why Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak called him one of the best players he ever has had to play against, as Whitlock had two scores in the first quarter that staked the Leopards to a two-touchdown lead.

“You have to give them all the credit in the world,” Cherpak said. “They came in with a great gameplan and again, they have Devin Whitlock. Every team that goes out and wins a championship, you have to have a player like that. They have one, and they have Martin.”

Whitlock finished the game with 21 carries for 146 yards, but those yards were tough, as the Leopards (10-0) were able to grind out some lengthy drives with some big-play haymakers mixed in.

The Leopards struck first on their second drive to open the scoring, taking advantage of great field position as the Jaguars consistently punted the ball away from Whitlock.

The drive covered only 33 yards in six plays, as Whitlock broke free on the right side for a 22-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-4. Tyler Kovatch’s PAT was good to give the Leopards a 7-0 lead.

Thomas Jefferson’s offense looked like it answered when quarterback Joe Lekse connected with Sean Sullivan from 21 yards, but the receiver stepped out and landed out of bounds to turn the ball over on downs.

Whitlock made them pay immediately.

One swift cut through the line, and Whitlock was off to the races on the first play of the ensuing drive for a 79-yard score that made the game 14-0.

Thomas Jefferson had its best opportunity to score to that point in the final minute of the half, but Martin stepped in front of a Lekse pass for an interception and returned it 49 yards to keep the Leopards up 14-0 at the half.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, and we needed to put the ball in the end zone there at the end of the half,” Cherpak said. “But, again, they made the play.

“I thought with the exception of those two big plays, our defense did a fantastic job. We just weren’t in sync offensively. When you play without your starting tailback, it throws things off and you have to change some of the things you do.”

TJ’s Elias Lippincott sprained his ankle in last week’s win over Hampton.

“He warmed up, but he couldn’t push off of it. He just couldn’t go. It’s part of the game,” Cherpak said.

The third quarter was scoreless and the Jaguars weren’t out of it until Martin put the hammer down in the fourth.

The Leopards opened the fourth quarter and chewed nearly six minutes off the clock, with Martin capping an eight-play, 56-yard drive with a 19-yard run to make it 21-0 with 8:02 remaining in the game.

“They started coming at us off the edge, and right before that play, Q had a run up the middle of about 8 yards. We knew we could hit on it again, and he was able to break a tackle and go,” Humbert said.

The Jaguars (9-3) were able to avoid the shutout, going on a long drive late, capped off by a Lekse 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds remaining in the game.

“It always sucks when you lose. Our defense played well. I couldn’t ask any more of them,” Cherpak said. “But that team has been building to this point since Devin was a sophomore. He’s just unbelievable. You add what he does to the players they have, that’s a good football team all-around.”

The Leopards will face Aliquippa (10-1), which beat McKeesport in overtime, 27-21.

Weightman, who is playing with an injured knee, summed up how he feels through a painful grimace about his team’s chances heading into next Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff. He finished with a team-high seven tackles.

“We just have a bunch of dogs on offense and defense,” he said with a big smile. “Pain is pain. It’s temporary. Our defense was electric. Don’t let this hobble fool you. I feel like a million bucks.”

Kovatch said he was enamored by Weightman’s performance leading the defensive unit to arguably its best performance of the season.

“He’s just amazing. He sacrifices everything and it allows us to all do our job. It’s just a fantastic feeling getting to do this with him and all these guys,” Kovatch said. “It feels amazing to be going back to Heinz. We heard all week how big they are, but we’re animals too. We do our job, and now we’re going to play for a championship.”

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Thomas Jefferson