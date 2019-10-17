Start of soccer playoffs and end of volleyball regular season make for a busy Thursday

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 10:20 PM

Let the postseason games on the pitch begin!

The WPIAL soccer playoffs start up Thursday with three preliminary round matches.

In boys Class A, Riverview (7-6) faces Beaver County Christian (6-8-1) at 6 p.m. at Hampton.

The winner takes on top-seed Winchester Thurston at 1 p.m. Saturday in a first-round match at Moon.

There are a pair of girls pigtail matches at Trinity.

In Class AAA, Trinity (7-7-1) will host Laurel Highlands (7-10). The winner becomes the No. 16 seed and will travel to top-seed Mars at 8 p.m. Monday.

In Class A, Beth-Center (8-9) battles The Ellis School (5-9-2) at 6 p.m. at Trinity. The winner advances to the first round to face top-seed Freedom at 6 p.m. Monday at Moon.

Let the postseason games on the gridiron begin

The City League kicks off their quick, two-week postseason with one semifinal game Thursday and the other Friday. Both playoff games kick off at 7 p.m. at George Cupples Stadium.

On Thursday, two-time defending champion Allderdice (2-6) will take on Westinghouse (5-3) in a rematch of the 2018 District 8 title game.

The Dragons not only beat the Bulldogs in last year’s finals 18-8, they also won in the City League semifinals 21-14 in 2017.

The teams met in Week 3 this season with Westinghouse rolling to a 30-7 victory.

Perry (3-5) faces regular season champion University Prep (7-1) in the other semifinal game on Friday.

Volleyball finale

Thursday is the final day of section play in WPIAL girls volleyball and there are four matches with playoff implications.

In Section 3-AAA, Uniontown (6-7) visits Albert Gallatin (7-6). The Colonials have clinched a playoff spot and the Red Raiders must win to also clinch.

In Section 3-AA, Beth-Center (4-7) hosts Brownsville (4-7) in a win-and-you’re-in game.

In Section 1-A, Rochester (6-7) needs a win and some help. The Rams need a win over visiting Quigley Catholic and a Union loss to Shenango to clinch.

In Section 2-A, California also needs to win and get some help. The Trojans need to beat visiting Bentworth and have Avella lose to Geibel Catholic to earn a postseason berth.

