State soccer player of year is Mars’ Ellie Coffield; Anthony DiFalco, Sarah Schupansky join her as All-Americans

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 5:55 PM

Mars senior Ellie Coffield (3) hoists the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer championship trophy with her teammates after defeating Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, in the state final Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco works past Mars’ Mason Meyer to score during the first half of the WPIAL Class AAA championship game on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at North Allegheny. Canon-McMillan’s Joseph Fonagy (7) celebrates with Owen Maher after scoring the winning goal in overtime during the boys WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Mt. Lebanon Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky battles Pennridge’s Olivia Grenda for a header during the first half of the PIAA Class42A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Mars’ Gracie Dunaway battles Villa Joseph Katherine Sullivan for possession during the first half of the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer state championship game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Previous Next

Because the covid-19 pandemic cut down on postgame ceremonies and awards banquets, Mars senior soccer star Ellie Coffield probably is going to get a lot of trophies, medals and other hardware in the mail.

If the pieces all arrive the same day, the postal worker or delivery person might need an extra hand.

Coffield received another high-end honor Wednesday for her outstanding play this season as she was named the Pennsylvania Female Player of the Year.

Wait, there’s more.

On the same day the midfielder learned she made the all-state team for the second year in a row, Coffield also was tabbed a United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American and was selected to the USC All-Region East team for the second year in a row.

Coffield, a Pitt commit and the TribLive HSSN Player of the Year, had 26 goals and 36 assists to guide the Fightin’ Planets (19-0) to two consecutive WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships.

Mars finished the season No. 1 in the USC national rankings. The Planets have not lost since 2018, a span of 41 games.

Coffield finished her prep career with 95 goals and 104 assists.

Some of the other top talent in the WPIAL also graced the state coaches’ awards page.

The honors continued for Franklin Regional junior forward Anthony DiFalco, who garnered All-America and all-region honors for the second straight season.

DiFalco, the Trib Westmoreland Player of the Year, propelled the Panthers to a third straight WPIAL Class 3A title game. He had 37 goals and 24 assists.

He is the Panthers’ all-time leader in goals with 85.

North Allegheny senior forward Sarah Schupansky, a 24-goal scorer and Pitt recruit, also made the All-America and all-region teams after leading the Tigers to back-to-back WPIAL Class 4A championships and a PIAA runner-up finish.

Joey Fonagy of Canon-McMillan was the only other boys player from the WPIAL to garner all-region honors. The senior forward had 11 goals for the Big Macs to give him 61 for his career.

Coffield’s teammate, senior forward Gracie Dunaway, was another all-region selection. A Purdue recruit, she registered 22 goals and 12 assists for the potent Planets.

Mars girls coach Blair Gerlach was named the state’s Class 3A coach of the year last week, an honor he also captured last season.

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny