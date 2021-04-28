State’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach earns all-state honor in 3A
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Weeks after winning a boys basketball state title, Loyalsock also dominated the all-state team for PIAA Class 3A.
Loyalock’s Ron Insinger was named the classification’s top coach and senior Idris Ali earned player of the year honors Wednesday when the Pa. Sportswriters All-State Team was announced.
No WPIAL or City League players made the list.
Insinger is the winningest coach in state boys basketball basketball history with a career record of 1,066-201 including 53-2 over the past two years. Loyalsock defeated Brookville, 75-53, in the state finals.
Idris averaged 19.8 points, 3.8 assists and three steals per game.
The all-state teams for PIAA schools are being announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.
Class 3A
First team
Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 5-9, sr.
Nisine Poplar, Math, Civics & Sciences, 6-5, sr.
Saraj Ali, Loyalsock, 6-5, jr.
Jevin Muniz, Executive Education, 6-5, sr.
Aaron Collins, Erie First Christian, 5-11, sr.
Brendan Boyle, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 5-10, jr.
Second team
Ty Barrett, Troy, 6-0, jr.
Justin Moore, Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, jr.
Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 6-3, sr.
Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, sr.
IV Pettit, Devon Prep, 6-2, jr.
Kody Magee, Executive Education, 6-4, jr.
Third team
Kody Kratzer, Palmerton, 6-3, sr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, jr.
Brandon Reed, Riverside (Taylor), 5-9, sr.
Ethan Hartman, Warrior Run, 6-5, sr.
Benny Cano, Greenville, 6-3, sr.
Cameron Khoza, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-7, sr.
Jace Miner, Brookville, 6-3, sr.
Player of the Year: Idris Ali, Loyalsock
Coach of the Year: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
