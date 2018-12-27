Steel Valley pair highlight Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team
By: Bill Hartlep
Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 1:06 PM
The Steel Valley football team was rewarded after winning a second WPIAL title in three years, as two Ironmen were selected to the Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team Thursday.
Senior Kam Williams was picked as a running back, and senior Todd Hill earned a second all-state selection at linebacker.
Williams ran for 2,020 yards and 22 touchdowns on 234 carries and also added 23 catches for 404 yards.
Hill, also a running back, ran for 1,754 yards and 30 scores on 160 carries. He averaged 11 yards per carry.
Other WPIAL products who were named to the team included Shady Side Academy senior quarterback Skyy Moore, Avonworth senior quarterback Derek Johncour, McGuffey senior running back Christian Clutter and Washington senior defensive back Daniel Walker.
Moore ran and passed for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight season, the first WPIAL player to accomplish the feat.
He completed 40 of 75 passes for 1,275 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 1,049 yards and 19 scores.
Ligonier Valley senior quarterback John Caldwell and senior wide receiver Aaron Tutino also were picked to the all-state team.
One of the nation’s top junior recruits, Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming, was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 200 senior
Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy – 5-11, 185 senior
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 195 junior
John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley – 5-10, 150 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-1, 163 sophomore
Derek Johncour, Avonworth – 6-3, 181 senior
Running Back
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 200 junior
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 195 junior
Christian Clutter, McGuffey – 6-0, 180 senior
Kam Williams, Steel Valley – 6-0, 185 senior
Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville – 6-3, 220 senior
Wide Receiver
Bryan Dworek, Brookville – 5-11, 175 senior
Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley – 5-11, 170 senior
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 215 junior
Cabe Park, Brookville – 5-9, 165 senior
Tight End
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 200 junior
Offensive Line
Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville – 6-6, 315 senior
Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven – 6-0, 243 senior
Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 260 senior
Dylan Dininny, Richland – 6-5, 255 senior
Oak Six, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley – 5-8, 160 senior
Aidan Houser, Wellsboro – 5-9, 165 junior
Specialist
Zane Puhala, Brockway – 5-10, 175 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Michael Hood, Mount Carmel – 6-0, 200 senior
Jimmy Reed, Wilmington – 6-2, 225 senior
Collin Instone, Richland – 6-3, 260 senior
Jordan Gray, Wilmington – 6-1, 235 senior
Harris Kohl, York Catholic – 6-0, 200 senior
Hunter Brown, Wellsboro – 6-4, 220 senior
Linebacker
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 190 junior
Colton Richards, Wilmington – 6-2, 270 senior
Todd Hill, Steel Valley – 5-10, 225 senior
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 190 junior
Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield – 6-3, 225 senior
Jarred Kohl, York Catholic – 6-1, 205 senior
Defensive Back
Cameron Marett, Wilmington – 5-8, 175 senior
Macen Akers, Everett – 6-1, 180 senior
Daniel Walker, Washington – 6-3, 210 senior
Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway – 5-8, 145 senior
Athlete
Robert Pontius, Wilmington – 6-4, 195 senior
Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Avonworth, McGuffey, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Washington
- Loading...