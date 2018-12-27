Steel Valley pair highlight Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team

By: Bill Hartlep

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 1:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Steel Valley’s Todd Hill stiff-arms South Side Beaver’s Gabe Hample during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Robert Morris Unversity.

The Steel Valley football team was rewarded after winning a second WPIAL title in three years, as two Ironmen were selected to the Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team Thursday.

Senior Kam Williams was picked as a running back, and senior Todd Hill earned a second all-state selection at linebacker.

Williams ran for 2,020 yards and 22 touchdowns on 234 carries and also added 23 catches for 404 yards.

Hill, also a running back, ran for 1,754 yards and 30 scores on 160 carries. He averaged 11 yards per carry.

Other WPIAL products who were named to the team included Shady Side Academy senior quarterback Skyy Moore, Avonworth senior quarterback Derek Johncour, McGuffey senior running back Christian Clutter and Washington senior defensive back Daniel Walker.

Moore ran and passed for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight season, the first WPIAL player to accomplish the feat.

He completed 40 of 75 passes for 1,275 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 1,049 yards and 19 scores.

Ligonier Valley senior quarterback John Caldwell and senior wide receiver Aaron Tutino also were picked to the all-state team.

One of the nation’s top junior recruits, Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming, was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 200 senior

Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy – 5-11, 185 senior

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 195 junior

John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley – 5-10, 150 senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-1, 163 sophomore

Derek Johncour, Avonworth – 6-3, 181 senior

Running Back

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 200 junior

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 195 junior

Christian Clutter, McGuffey – 6-0, 180 senior

Kam Williams, Steel Valley – 6-0, 185 senior

Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville – 6-3, 220 senior

Wide Receiver

Bryan Dworek, Brookville – 5-11, 175 senior

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley – 5-11, 170 senior

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 215 junior

Cabe Park, Brookville – 5-9, 165 senior

Tight End

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 200 junior

Offensive Line

Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville – 6-6, 315 senior

Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven – 6-0, 243 senior

Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 260 senior

Dylan Dininny, Richland – 6-5, 255 senior

Oak Six, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 265 senior

Athlete

Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley – 5-8, 160 senior

Aidan Houser, Wellsboro – 5-9, 165 junior

Specialist

Zane Puhala, Brockway – 5-10, 175 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Michael Hood, Mount Carmel – 6-0, 200 senior

Jimmy Reed, Wilmington – 6-2, 225 senior

Collin Instone, Richland – 6-3, 260 senior

Jordan Gray, Wilmington – 6-1, 235 senior

Harris Kohl, York Catholic – 6-0, 200 senior

Hunter Brown, Wellsboro – 6-4, 220 senior

Linebacker

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 190 junior

Colton Richards, Wilmington – 6-2, 270 senior

Todd Hill, Steel Valley – 5-10, 225 senior

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 190 junior

Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield – 6-3, 225 senior

Jarred Kohl, York Catholic – 6-1, 205 senior

Defensive Back

Cameron Marett, Wilmington – 5-8, 175 senior

Macen Akers, Everett – 6-1, 180 senior

Daniel Walker, Washington – 6-3, 210 senior

Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway – 5-8, 145 senior

Athlete

Robert Pontius, Wilmington – 6-4, 195 senior

Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

